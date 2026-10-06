Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign All-Star Reliever to Lucrative Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays could be the team to watch this offseason.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs a year after reaching the World Series and going into extra innings in Game 7. Injuries hindered the Blue Jays, and their offense struggled all season, which led to a lackluster year.

Toronto will likely be aggressive again this offseason in hopes of returning to the postseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Adrian Morejon

Toronto’s bullpen was stellar in 2026, as Louis Varland became one of the best closers in baseball. Tyler Rogers, Mason Fluharty, Spencer Miles, and Braydon Fisher helped anchor the bullpen.

Yet, the Blue Jays still could add more to the bullpen, and analyst Tristan Morgan of BlueJaysNation urges the team to sign left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon.

“Posted a 2.75 ERA over 168 appearances for the Padres since the start of 2024. Consensus top 10 free agent in this class, and he is expected to be the top reliever available. Adrián Morejón gives Tyler Rogers a left-handed partner at the back of the bullpen, creating one of the most lethal back-ends in MLB,” Morgan wrote.

Signing Morejon wouldn’t be cheap, as Morgan does project him to land a lucrative deal, as he is likely the top reliever available.

“Moreover, Morejón has a case to approach or beat Tanner Scott’s four-year, $72 million deal, nearing $18 million AAV,” Morgan added.

Morejon was an All-Star in 2025 and is a dominant reliever. He would give John Schneider another lefty out of the bullpen and also solidify the backend. Morejon went 9-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 76 games.

Toronto Planning to be Aggressive

With a potential lockout looming, the MLB offseason could be a unique one.

However, the Blue Jays front office said they are planning to do business as usual and want to be as aggressive as they have been.

“We’ll be ready to go from day one,” GM Ross Atkins said. “We have some work to do, but day one’s not here yet. Having said that, we’re always, in everything we’re doing, preparing for multiple outcomes.”

Blue Jays CEO and President Mark Shapiro, meanwhile, said he doesn’t expect the budget to change all that much from 2025.

“I don’t anticipate there being any major fundamental change,” Shapiro said. “My expectation is we’ll be in a similar area of support and resources.”

So, the Blue Jays will be armed with plenty of money to spend to build a better team.