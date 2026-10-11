Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign 10-Year Veteran Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays could be a team to watch this offseason.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs, a year after getting to Game 7 of the World Series. The Blue Jays were hindered by injuries, and the bats struggled, which were the main reasons for the lack of success.

Toronto will likely be active this offseason to add some more talent to the roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Tyler Mahle

The Blue Jays will likely look to add a starting pitcher or two, and there should be some options in free agency.

Toronto has been linked to a reunion with Kevin Gausman, and could also bring back Shane Bieber. However, Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon shared on his Reddit AMA that he believes Mahle is someone Toronto will be after.

“If it were up to me (and probably best it’s not) these three guys would be my best fits – within financial reason – for Toronto this winter: OF Seiya Suzuki, 2B Gleyber Torres, SP Tyler Mahle, Bonus 4th OF type: Lane Thomas,” Bannon wrote.

Mahle would be a solid No. 3 or No. 4 starter for the Blue Jays, behind Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage. He’s also pitched 10 years in MLB and is a solid veteran option.

The right-hander went 7-10 with a 3.99 ERA in 27 starts between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves. After being dealt to Atlanta, he went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 9 starts. That will help boost his free-agent value.

Toronto Plans to be Active

Although there is a looming lockout, the Blue Jays should be one of the most active teams this offseason.

Toronto has plenty of money to spend to return to the playoffs and go on another deep October run. Blue Jays analyst Keegan Matheson of MLB.com also named rotation one of the team’s biggest offseason needs.

“If the season started tomorrow, the Blue Jays’ rotation would be Dylan Cease, José Soriano, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce and Spencer Miles,” Matheson wrote. “Not bad, but not close to being competitive. At points in Spring Training in March, it looked like the Blue Jays could have eight starting pitchers. Even that unraveled into a mess the club spent much of 2027 trying to clean up. We can’t just look at the list above and assume the Blue Jays will add only one starter.”

The Blue Jays will likely add at least one starter, if not two, and Mahle could be a good fit.