Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Steal Impact Pitcher From Yankees in Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays should be one of the most active teams this offseason to bolster their roster.

Toronto is coming off a frustrating season as the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs, a year after reaching the World Series.

The Blue Jays have owners who want to win and are willing to spend, which should help the team continue to land free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Paul Blackburn

Toronto should look to add some help to its pitching staff in free agency.

The Blue Jays are expected to pursue some starting pitching help, but they will likely add a reliever or two. With that, MLB analyst Ben Wrixon of FanSided urges Toronto to sign Paul Blackburn away from the New York Yankees to bolster the bullpen.

“Blackburn, meanwhile, shined in a new role after spending years as a middling starting pitcher. He recorded a 1.69 ERA and 1.094 WHIP in 85 innings spread across 65 appearances,” Wrixon wrote. “He was wonderfully versatile and extremely effective, even if his 3.75 FIP suggests he got somewhat lucky. …

“Blackburn, alternatively, would give Toronto another reliable arm in front of Varland, Tyler Rogers, and Spencer Miles. It wouldn’t be surprising if whichever team signs him tries to stretch him back out into a starter, which would certainly make sense for the Blue Jays given their lack of rotation depth.”

Blackburn would be a nice addition to the Blue Jays bullpen and give Toronto another leverage arm. And it would also hinder their rivals, as Blackburn was a key part of the Yankees’ bullpen.

Blackburn went 7-3 with a 1.59 ERA in 62 games this season with the Yankees.

Spencer Miles Could Force Toronto to Add to Bullpen

Toronto selected Spencer Miles in the Rule 5 Draft who was excellent this season.

Miles was dominant out of the bullpen, but also started some games. Entering 2027, his role is unclear, as he could either be a top setup man or compete for a rotation spot.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins admitted it’s a difficult decision on what to do with Miles. Although starting pitching is key, a dominant setup man is also important, and that is what Miles did last year.

Toronto’s rotation is expected to be Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage, and Cody Ponce. The likes of Jose Berrios and Bowden Francis are coming off an injury, while Spencer Miles and Spencer Arrighetti could also compete for a rotation spot.

Miles went 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 49 games this season, including 8 starts and 2 saves.