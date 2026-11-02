Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Snubbed For Major Award After Disappointing Season

The Toronto Blue Jays had a disappointing season, and a big reason why was the lack of success from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate.

Guerrero finished the year with just 9 home runs, as it was a horrible season for the superstar first baseman. The worst year of his career also came in the first year of his massive 14-year, $500 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Although his bat struggled, Guerrero was elite defensively at first base and looked like he was poised to win another Gold Glove.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Snubbed For Gold Glove

Although Guerrero struggled at the plate, he didn’t let that impact his defense. The Blue Jays first baseman ended up leading the American League in defensive runs saved with 10.

Guerrero also had 6 outs above average, leading the AL in that category, too. He was the best defensive first baseman in the AL, yet he didn’t win the Gold Glove; instead, that went to Christian Walker of the Houston Astros.

Walker had just 3 outs above average and had just 3 defensive runs saved, according to StatCast, trailing Guerrero 3 in OAA and 7 in defensive runs saved.

Why Walker won the award over Guerrero, who was clearly the better first baseman, according to the two main stat categories, is unclear. It’s also disappointing for Guerrero, who should have won some hardware to help salvage the frustrating year.

Yet, Walker ended up getting the nod, which is his fourth career Gold Glove Award. Guerrero, meanwhile, was looking for his second career Gold Glove after winning it in 2022.

Toronto Blue Jays Remain Confident in Guerrero

Despite Guerrero’s bad offensive year, Toronto remains confident in their superstar.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said at his year-end press conference that he remains confident that Guerrero will bounce back next season.

“We’re not going to ignore that that just happened, but we’re very confident that he will be back (in form), as is he,” Atkins said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with him over the last several days and he’s ready to get to work. He is ready to lean into it. He’s excited about it and extremely confident that he is going to be back.”

Guerrero hit .260 with 9 home runs and 57 RBIs this season.