Wife Of Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

During the middle of the 2026 season, the Toronto Blue Jays made the difficult decision to trade Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

He was a beloved member of the franchise (but the team did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Wife Of Beloved Blue Jays Star Sends Out Post

On Tuesday, Gausman’s wife (Taylor) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “disney with a surprise from some of our besties!!! ✨”

Comments On Her Post

There were over 3,000 likes on her post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@albajosefine: “Awww this is the best 😍 Two of my favorite Blue Jay forever families We miss you all so much 💙💙💙 Have so much fun”

@jayyyrog: “Love this! Made my heart so happy for y’all! ❤️”

@ochy17: “Looks like sooo much fun!!!! Toronto misses you soooo much!!!💙💙💙🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦”

@alex_shea_1234: “Come back to Toronto gausy💙”

@f.courtemanche: “Come back to Toronto, we miss you guys!!! ❤️”

@can_cd999: “Adorable families 🥰

Toronto misses BOTH families 💙🇨🇦”

@crow55: “So nice to see the kids having so much fun, and the big kids as well, still miss you all in Toronto, hope your back someday.”

Looking At Gausman

Gausman was the 4th pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Cubs and Blue Jays, he has also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds over 14 seasons at the MLB level.

The two-time All-Star has gone 121-125 with a 3.87 ERA in 393 career starts.