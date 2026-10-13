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Wife Of Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 31: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During the middle of the 2026 season, the Toronto Blue Jays made the difficult decision to trade Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

He was a beloved member of the franchise (but the team did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Wife Of Beloved Blue Jays Star Sends Out Post

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he comes off the mound at the end of the fourth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On Tuesday, Gausman’s wife (Taylor) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “disney with a surprise from some of our besties!!! ✨”

Comments On Her Post

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout ahead of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

There were over 3,000 likes on her post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@albajosefine: “Awww this is the best 😍 Two of my favorite Blue Jay forever families We miss you all so much 💙💙💙 Have so much fun”

@jayyyrog: “Love this! Made my heart so happy for y’all! ❤️”

@ochy17: “Looks like sooo much fun!!!! Toronto misses you soooo much!!!💙💙💙🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦”

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after being relieved against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

@alex_shea_1234: “Come back to Toronto gausy💙”

@f.courtemanche: “Come back to Toronto, we miss you guys!!! ❤️”

@can_cd999: “Adorable families 🥰
Toronto misses BOTH families 💙🇨🇦”

@crow55: “So nice to see the kids having so much fun, and the big kids as well, still miss you all in Toronto, hope your back someday.”

Looking At Gausman

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Gausman was the 4th pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Cubs and Blue Jays, he has also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds over 14 seasons at the MLB level.

The two-time All-Star has gone 121-125 with a 3.87 ERA in 393 career starts.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Wife Of Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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