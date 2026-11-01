Wife Of Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Kevin Gausman is a beloved former Toronto Blue Jays star.

After an impressive run with the franchise, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Wife Of Beloved Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, Gausman’s wife (Taylor) made a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “happy halloween!! 🎃”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@mraef12: “MAPLE LEAFS JERSEY ❤️ Happy Hallowe’en Gausmans!!! 💙🇨🇦”

@busybeehira: “Guys come back!”

@gamerdad_gaming_merch: “Well look at that Jersey!! 👏👏”

@nadia_abbatangelo: “AWWWW LOVE THE LEAFS JERSEY!!!🥹💙🤍 happy Halloween guys!!”

@reddevil1878: “Go Leafs Go! Go Gausman’s Go!”

@nilz_ip: “Love that he is still a fan of Toronto. We miss him”

@catherine.melville: “Happy Halloween 🎃Love @mapleleafs jersey – still hope to see Kevin in a @bluejays jersey again 🙏Toronto misses you all ❤️❤️”

@blairandcoletalkbluejays: “Toronto misses you all!! Hope your babies had a beautiful Halloween. ☺️💜”

@papermoonpotterydundas: “Happy Halloween!!! We miss you so much in Toronto. Please come home to us!”

@albajosefine: “Happy Halloween to the Gausmans💙cutest fam. Omg I can’t with the Toronto Maple leaf Jersey love this ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ @kevingausman34”

Looking At Gausman’s MLB Career

Gausman was the 4th pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds over 14 seasons at the MLB level.

The two-time All-Star was with the Blue Jays when they reached the 2025 World Series.