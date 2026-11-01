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Wife Of Beloved Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 31: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out the side during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kevin Gausman is a beloved former Toronto Blue Jays star.

After an impressive run with the franchise, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Wife Of Beloved Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he comes off the mound at the end of the fourth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On Saturday, Gausman’s wife (Taylor) made a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “happy halloween!! 🎃”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@mraef12: “MAPLE LEAFS JERSEY ❤️ Happy Hallowe’en Gausmans!!! 💙🇨🇦”

@busybeehira: “Guys come back!”

@gamerdad_gaming_merch: “Well look at that Jersey!! 👏👏”

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of the game at Target Field on August 7, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@nadia_abbatangelo: “AWWWW LOVE THE LEAFS JERSEY!!!🥹💙🤍 happy Halloween guys!!”

@reddevil1878: “Go Leafs Go! Go Gausman’s Go!”

@nilz_ip: “Love that he is still a fan of Toronto. We miss him”

@catherine.melville: “Happy Halloween 🎃Love @mapleleafs jersey – still hope to see Kevin in a @bluejays jersey again 🙏Toronto misses you all ❤️❤️”

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the mound in the middle of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@blairandcoletalkbluejays: “Toronto misses you all!! Hope your babies had a beautiful Halloween. ☺️💜”

@papermoonpotterydundas: “Happy Halloween!!! We miss you so much in Toronto. Please come home to us!”

@albajosefine: “Happy Halloween to the Gausmans💙cutest fam. Omg I can’t with the Toronto Maple leaf Jersey love this ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ @kevingausman34”

Looking At Gausman’s MLB Career

GettyKevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Gausman was the 4th pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds over 14 seasons at the MLB level.

The two-time All-Star was with the Blue Jays when they reached the 2025 World Series.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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