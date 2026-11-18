As NASCAR enters its second weekend of the offseason, fans can now look forward to the 2027 season opener as the organization on Wednesday revealed details of the Wheatley Vodka Clash — the unofficial, short but intense race that gets the year’s NASCAR competition underway.

NASCAR’s Wheatley Vodka Clash runs at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, Feb. 13, 2027, and the eligibility rules and race format are now official.

Twenty-one drivers have already earned a spot, a 22nd seat is reserved for Dodge. None will earn any championship points from the race — but that doesn’t diminish the ferocity of the competition.

The Clash comes back to Daytona for the first time in six years, and the exhibition race lands the night before the Super Bowl, eight days ahead of the 69th Daytona 500 on Feb. 21. It opens Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, with Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and the Duels on Thursday, Feb. 18. The Truck Series follows Friday, Feb. 19, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA run Saturday, Feb. 20.

FOX Sports is the broadcast partner for the race, but NASCAR has not announced a start time or the specific channel. Radio coverage comes from Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

NASCAR’s Clash Eligibility and Format

A driver qualifies in one of four ways — by winning a 2026 pole, a 2026 race win, a previous Daytona 500 title or a past Cup Series title. The last two require full-time status in 2026, according to NASCAR.

The 21 named drivers are Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suárez and Shane van Gisbergen.

Eight of them have won the Daytona 500. Those are Byron, Cindric, Dillon, Hamlin, Logano, McDowell, Reddick and Stenhouse. Blaney, Elliott, Keselowski, Larson and Logano are past series champions. Preece, who won the 2026 Clash, qualifies as a race winner. The entry barrier is higher than the 2021 version, which also admitted playoff drivers and stage winners.

NASCAR also revealed the format, which will consist of 70 laps, a competition caution on Lap 30 and a mandatory four-tire change. At 2.5 miles per lap, that works out to 175 miles. Qualifying uses a separate car specification and includes a four-tire pit stop with simulated fuel, with time penalties for pit-road infractions. Final times run from green flag to checkered flag. Simulation models suggest single-car speeds will top 200 mph. But the result has no bearing on season standings.

History of the Clash and Why It Matters

The Clash began in 1979 as a 50-mile sprint for nine pole winners, and Buddy Baker won the first one, collecting $50,000. Monty Roberts, who managed the Busch Beer brand, created the race to promote the beer — hence the Busch Clash.

Speed marked the early years: Bill Elliott’s 1987 win averaged 197.802 mph at Daytona. The field didn’t stay that small, either. Qualifying criteria widened to include Daytona 500 winners, past Clash winners and playoff drivers, and by 2021 there were 24 drivers eligible for the Clash.

The race ran on the oval from 1979 through 2020 and moved to the Daytona road course in 2021. NASCAR then took it to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for 2022 through 2024, building a quarter-mile track inside the stadium. The 2025 and 2026 editions went to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where Preece won in cold, snowy conditions.

Wheatley American Vodka holds the entitlement rights under a multiyear partnership naming it NASCAR’s “official vodka.” Tickets are on sale at the speedway’s website and through 1-800-PITSHOP.

“For 42 years, the Clash was part of the fabric of this special place,” Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher said.

That stretch ended after the 2021 road-course edition. Two questions remain. Which full-time driver gets the Dodge seat, and what time the green flag drops under the lights.