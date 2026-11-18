For the first time since 2012, Dodge will have a presence on the NASCAR Cup Series starting grid next season. And the people responsible for making that long-awaited comeback a success are beginning to fall into place.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Kaulig Racing announced that Aaron Kramer will join the organization as crew chief for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Dodge for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

It’s a significant offseason acquisition for Kaulig, which will carry the weight of an entire manufacturer upon its return to NASCAR’s premier series.

After more than a decade away, Dodge will have two established manufacturers in Chevrolet and Ford, as well as Toyota, to contend with. And Kramer will be among those tasked with closing that competitive gap.

Dodge Adds Cup Series Experience Ahead of 2027 NASCAR Return

Kramer joins Kaulig Racing after spending the past two seasons atop the pit box for Cole Custer and the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford.

An extensive engineering background makes Kramer a particularly interesting hire for an organization preparing to introduce a new manufacturer to the Cup Series’ Next Gen era.

Custer recorded average finishes of 23.6 and 24.7 over the two seasons with Kramer, who now finds himself taking on a considerably different assignment.

Kramer succeeds interim crew chief Mike Cook, who took over the No. 10 team following Andrew Dickeson’s departure late in the 2026 season. Dickeson had worked with Dillon since the driver’s return to full-time Cup Series competition in 2025.

The move also leaves Haas Factory Team searching for a new crew chief for Custer heading into 2027.

Kaulig Racing Faces Its Biggest NASCAR Season Yet

When Dodge last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, it went out on top. Brad Keselowski delivered the manufacturer a championship driving for Team Penske before Dodge exited the series.

Much has changed in NASCAR since then, from the introduction of the Next Gen car to the evolution of the sport’s competitive and technical landscape.

Unlike its manufacturer rivals, Dodge will have only one Cup Series organization gathering race-day data and providing feedback in 2027. That puts considerable responsibility on Kaulig Racing’s drivers, engineers and crew chiefs, particularly during the opening months of the season.

For Kaulig, which began competing full time in the Cup Series in 2022, the manufacturer partnership represents an opportunity to establish itself among NASCAR’s more competitive organizations.

There will undoubtedly be a learning curve. But with Dodge’s return already among the most anticipated developments of the 2027 NASCAR season, few teams will have more eyes on them when Speedweeks rolls around in February.