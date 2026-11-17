Alex Bowman and Rudy Fugle haven’t even run a NASCAR Cup Series race together as driver and crew chief, but the two already have quite a story to tell.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Fugle would take over as crew chief of Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet for the 2027 season, ending his six-year partnership with William Byron.

Rather than issuing a polished statement about the personnel change, Bowman welcomed his new crew chief in his own way, sharing an amusing encounter the two had long before their official pairing.

Apparently, even professional race car drivers make for lousy passengers sometimes.

Alex Bowman Shares Unusual Story About Rudy Fugle

Bowman took to social media following Monday’s announcement to express his excitement about working with Fugle.

“Slow news day,” Bowman wrote. “Super excited to work with Rudy next year! I think we’re both extremely motivated to go out there and kick some ass.

“We got paired up at a team event last year, and he made me throw up while riding as a passenger in a Corvette with him, so we’re off to a great start.”

All jokes aside, Bowman is inheriting one of the most accomplished crew chiefs in the Cup Series.

Fugle won 16 races alongside Byron, including consecutive Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025. Adam Wall, who worked with Corey Day in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, will assume leadership of Byron’s No. 24 team.

For Bowman, the change comes on the heels of a particularly difficult season in which he failed to lead a single lap.

Alex Bowman Isn’t Holding Back Ahead of the 2027 NASCAR Season

The Corvette confession is another example of Bowman’s increasingly candid approach to social media this offseason.

Last week, the Hendrick Motorsports driver reflected on his frustrating 2026 campaign in an Instagram post, taking a few sarcastic jabs at his online critics while promising to give fans a more personal look at his life next season.

Bowman also offered a spirited defense of his departing crew chief, Blake Harris, who will join Shane van Gisbergen at Trackhouse Racing in 2027.

Despite their struggles on the racetrack this past season, Bowman made it clear that he was happy for Harris and optimistic about his future.

Now, Bowman will enter 2027 with a fresh voice on the radio and a crew chief who knows what it takes to win some of NASCAR’s biggest races.

He might just prefer to be the one behind the wheel from here on out.