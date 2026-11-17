The announcement NASCAR fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

23XI Racing confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 17, that Corey Heim will drive the No. 67 Toyota in 2027, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the young driver’s future with the organization.

The Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team broke the news in a video shared across social media, featuring Heim sporting a black 23XI Racing varsity jacket.

“Consider this his official signing day 😉,” the team captioned the announcement.

For a driver who has spent the past several years building one of the most impressive résumés among NASCAR’s young talent, Tuesday’s announcement was a long time coming.

23XI Racing Makes Corey Heim’s 2027 Plans Official

Few young drivers have generated as much conversation about their NASCAR Cup Series future as Heim.

The Georgia native has established himself as one of the most promising talents in the Toyota Racing pipeline, earning a reputation for his race-winning speed, consistency and composure behind the wheel.

Heim’s dominant 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign only intensified the conversation. He won a single-season series record 12 races en route to his first Truck Series championship.

Yet despite his success, questions persisted about when Heim would get his next big opportunity in NASCAR’s premier series.

The 24-year-old already has experience competing at the Cup Series level with 23XI Racing, having previously made starts behind the wheel of the organization’s No. 67 Toyota.

Tuesday’s announcement formalizes the next chapter in that relationship.

Corey Heim Represents a Big Piece of 23XI Racing’s Future

Since making its NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2021, 23XI Racing has rapidly grown from a single-car operation into one of the sport’s most recognizable organizations.

Between the star power of its ownership group and the success of drivers such as Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, the team has established itself as a legitimate force in the Cup Series.

Heim represents an opportunity for the organization to develop another potential championship-caliber driver.

His success in the Truck Series has made him one of NASCAR’s most closely watched prospects, while his previous Cup Series appearances have given him valuable experience competing against the sport’s biggest names.

Although the team has yet to detail the full extent of Heim’s 2027 racing schedule in its social media announcement, fans now have an answer to one of the biggest questions surrounding his future.

Heim will be back behind the wheel of a 23XI Racing Toyota in 2027.