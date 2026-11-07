What Just Happened to Brad Keselowski in NASCAR Cup Qualifying at Homestead?

Brad Keselowski wrecked on his single-car qualifying lap Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, one day before the final race of his RFK Racing tenure. With his full damage still uncertain, the crash leaves the No. 6 Ford and Keselowski’s starting spot for Sunday’s season finale unsettled in his last weekend driving for the team.

Keselowski took his turn about 14th in the order, with the session set for 2:30 p.m. ET on TruTV. He had struggled for speed Friday, posting the 25th-fastest time in the lone practice session at 33.213 seconds (162.587 mph), while Chase Briscoe set the pace.

Watch the Keselowski spin-out and wreck at this NASCAR link.

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski Wrecks Exiting Turn 4

Keselowski’s Ford slid out of control leaving Turn 4 after the car’s right-rear corner brushed the wall. The No. 6 spun, and its driver’s side met the inside wall to end the slide, according to reporter Kelly Crandall.

Toby Christie described the contact as slight. The car still sustained possible damage to the right-rear toe link, a rear suspension piece, according to motorsports journalist Tim Moore.

It was a solo incident, with no other car involved. Reporters at the track posted word of the crash between 2:46 and 2:48 p.m. ET, and Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports confirmed the inside-wall contact. Neither NASCAR nor RFK Racing had issued a damage report, a driver comment or word on whether Keselowski’s lap would stand in the first minutes afterward. Repairs to the primary car or a switch to a backup typically mean a start at the rear of the field.

Brad Keselowski’s Standings Spot and RFK Racing Exit

The wreck does not affect the title fight, because Keselowski is outside the top 16 and out of contention. He sits 19th in the Cup Series standings with 714 points after Martinsville, the ninth of 10 Chase races.

Only the top 16 drivers qualified for the Chase, and the highest total after Homestead decides the champion. Kyle Larson leads with about 2,469 points, more than 1,700 ahead of Keselowski.

Saturday and Sunday close a five-year run as driver and co-owner that began ahead of the 2022 season. The split came down to roles. Keselowski’s five-year driving contract was expiring, and he wanted to drive several more years, while RFK Racing preferred a transition toward competition director duties over two to three seasons.

Both sides described the split as amicable when it surfaced this fall. Team president Chip Bowers said he respects Keselowski and was surprised the two sides never found common ground, according to On3.

Last week brought a mutual agreement. Keselowski will remain a passive investor in the team but gives up his roles in governance, competition oversight and the board, which frees him to drive for another organization in 2027.

He also tried to buy RFK Racing outright, but the other ownership stakeholders, Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group, rejected the offer. Keselowski intends to keep racing rather than retire, according to NASCAR.com.

The Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway goes green Sunday, Nov. 8. How the damage reads in the garage Saturday night will shape Keselowski’s final start in the No. 6.