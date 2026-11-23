Ty Gibbs has credited changes within his Joe Gibbs Racing team as a key reason for his improved 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The driver said the removal of certain personnel helped create a better environment for the No. 54 team after a difficult 2025 campaign. Gibbs did not name the people he was referring to, but he described some of the previous team members as “awful people.”

The comments came after a breakthrough season that saw Gibbs earn his first two Cup Series wins, reach the playoffs and finish ninth in the championship standings.

He credited crew chief Tyler Allen, his engineers and the rest of the team for helping him become more competitive throughout the year.

Ty Gibbs Credits Joe Gibbs Racing Team for 2026 Turnaround

Gibbs enjoyed a major improvement in 2026 after finishing 19th in the points standings the previous year without a win. He secured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Bristol Motor Speedway in April, ending a long wait in his 131st career start.

He added another win in August at Iowa Speedway after a late two-tire strategy call helped him hold off teammate Christopher Bell. Gibbs finished the season with 13 top-five finishes and 20 top-10 results.

“I thought it was a big improvement from 2025. I’m really excited that all of the hard work paid off. I think we were a top-five team, for sure. We were really strong and it was just fun to go to the track and be able to be in contention every week.”

Ty Gibbs Calls Previous No. 54 Team Personnel ‘Awful People’

Gibbs credited the current group around him for making the season more enjoyable and helping him perform consistently. He singled out crew chief Tyler Allen, who has led the No. 54 team since the start of 2025, and praised the engineers, car chief and other crew members as well.

“I definitely have a great group of guys around me. Tyler Allen is my crew chief. My engineers and my whole team and my car chief, it is just a fun group of people. It’s been a blast.”

He then made a pointed comparison with the previous season.

“Compared to 2025, this year has been awesome. In 2025 we had some awful people involved with the team and now to be able to make a big difference here is super cool. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team and the hard work that they put in. I’m very thankful for them and we want to just keep working and keep getting better.”

Gibbs did not identify those individuals, but his remarks come amid organizational changes and legal tensions at Joe Gibbs Racing. Former competition director Chris Gabehart left for Spire Motorsports in 2026, leading to a lawsuit from JGR over alleged misuse of confidential information. Gabehart also raised concerns about the team’s organizational structure and claimed the No. 54 car received different treatment.

Ty Gibbs Targets 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Despite some setbacks during the playoffs, including crashes and a late pit-stop issue at Homestead, Gibbs said he was pleased with the team’s progress and wants to carry the momentum into next season.

“I’m really looking forward to next year, as well. I wish this season wasn’t over. I wish we just had a couple of weeks off and we could keep going. I’m really excited for next year.”

Gibbs also made it clear that he wants to compete for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series championship, believing the team has the potential to take another step forward.

“We’d definitely like to try and make a run at the 2027 championship. I definitely think that we can do that. 2026 was definitely a great year and there are plenty more to go. We’ll see what happens.”

Rather than setting individual targets, Gibbs said he prefers to focus on delivering his best performance each weekend.

“No, I don’t really do goals. I would just rather go and perform the best I can every single weekend. I think that takes care of most things in life.”

Joe Gibbs Racing also enjoyed a strong season across its four cars in 2026. For Gibbs, the two victories and ninth-place championship finish marked a significant step forward as he looks to build on the team’s progress and challenge for the title in 2027.