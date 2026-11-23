NASCAR has several young drivers looking to earn a shot at the Cup Series, but finding a seat at the highest level remains a difficult challenge.

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes Carson Kvapil has what it takes to make that jump. During the season awards edition of his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick discussed several promising drivers, including Brent Crews, Tristan McKee, Carson Brown and Kvapil.

While each prospect has shown potential, Harvick singled out the JR Motorsports driver as the most prepared for Cup Series competition. Kvapil’s recent results, racing experience and ability to respond to pressure helped make him Harvick’s choice, particularly after a difficult start to the season turned into a strong championship push.

Kevin Harvick Picks Carson Kvapil as NASCAR’s Top Prospect

Harvick’s co-hosts also discussed the young drivers’ potential. Mamba Smith picked Kvapil, pointing to his experience in different cars, his Indy win and his late-season championship push.

Smith said, “I’ve got to go with Carson Kvapil, the late model man, the late model kid. What he did this year, bouncing around different cars. And then finally like getting settled in for the end, for the championship run, almost winning a championship.”

Smith added that Kvapil could have won the championship if a few things had gone his way. He also called the Indy victory a major achievement and described Kvapil as one of NASCAR’s top prospects.

Kaitlyn Vincie chose Tristan McKee instead, highlighting his ARCA debut victory at Watkins Glen and top-five finishes at Bristol and Martinsville in the Truck Series.

Harvick Highlights Tristan McKee’s Development

Harvick praised McKee’s improvement, particularly his maturity behind the wheel. The former NASCAR champion recalled McKee’s performance at Martinsville, where the young driver qualified on the pole and handled contact without losing his composure.

“And the maturity that has come with Tristan over this season has been fun to watch, and it’s turned into really big results,” Harvick said.

McKee’s ability to avoid unnecessary retaliation impressed Harvick, who noted that the teenager previously struggled to control his emotions in late-model racing.

McKee, 16, is expected to compete in select Truck Series races in 2026 before making some O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts with JR Motorsports.

Harvick also backed Brent Crews, admitting he expected the Joe Gibbs Racing prospect to win during the season. However, he believes Crews still has the potential to deliver strong results.

Carson Kvapil’s NASCAR Cup Series Potential Stands Out

Despite the praise for McKee and Crews, Harvick believes Kvapil is closer to becoming a Cup Series driver. He pointed to the impact of Rodney Childers joining Kvapil’s team and helping turn its season around.

Kvapil struggled early in the year, with concerns about sponsorship and his future seat. However, the team found momentum, started winning races and became a championship contender.

Harvick said Kvapil eventually understood what he needed to do mentally and on the track to compete consistently.

His racing pedigree and experience across different levels also played a role in Harvick’s assessment. With Cup Series seats limited, young drivers must deliver results and show they can handle pressure.

Harvick believes Kvapil has already demonstrated those qualities, making him one of the strongest prospects waiting for a NASCAR Cup Series opportunity.