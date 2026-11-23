Denny Hamlin has spent more than two decades racing some of the fastest cars in NASCAR. At home, he has one of his most memorable race cars parked just a few feet from the living room.

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran owns a sprawling waterfront mansion on North Carolina’s Lake Norman, complete with a bowling alley, indoor basketball court, golf simulator and a glass-enclosed garage displaying the car that won him his first Daytona 500.

The property is impressive enough from the outside. What Hamlin has built inside makes it considerably more interesting.

Inside Denny Hamlin’s 30,000-Square-Foot Lake Norman Mansion

Hamlin purchased a 2.8-acre waterfront lot in Cornelius, North Carolina, for $1.375 million in May 2014. Construction followed, and the finished home was featured in a 2017 report by RacingNews.co.

The six-bedroom residence spans approximately 30,000 square feet, with entertainment spaces that would be right at home in a professional sports facility.

There is an indoor basketball court, a bowling alley, a golf simulator and a dedicated racing simulator. The property also features a home theater, an infinity pool overlooking Lake Norman and a private dock.

But perhaps the most distinctive feature is the garage.

Behind a wall of glass sits Hamlin’s No. 11 FedEx Toyota from the 2016 Daytona 500, when he edged Martin Truex Jr. by just 0.010 seconds in what was then the closest finish in the race’s history.

Rather than keeping the car tucked away in a conventional garage, Hamlin made it part of the home’s interior design, allowing visitors to see it from the adjoining living space.

The house also features an elaborate smart-home system developed with Interactive Interiors. Lighting, televisions, security and other functions can be controlled electronically, with dozens of entertainment screens throughout the residence.

The property was featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary series “NASCAR: Full Speed.”

How Much Is Denny Hamlin’s House Worth?

The exact current market value of Hamlin’s Lake Norman mansion is difficult to establish.

A May 2026 report from Mansions Radar estimated the property at approximately $9.7 million. Other published estimates have varied substantially, including a $15 million figure reported by Sportsnaut.

Those figures are estimates, not a confirmed sale price or independent appraisal.

What is established is the $1.375 million Hamlin paid for the land in 2014, before developing the property into the enormous custom residence it is today.

Denny Hamlin’s Other Real Estate Investments

Hamlin’s Lake Norman estate isn’t his only connection to North Carolina real estate.

In 2004, he purchased a five-bedroom home in Davidson’s River Run Country Club for $344,000. He later made the property available to his parents before selling it for $416,000 in October 2017, according to Realtor.com.

That earlier home was far more modest than the residence he would eventually build on Lake Norman.

For a driver who has collected some of NASCAR’s biggest trophies, the current house offers an unusual way to enjoy them. Hamlin doesn’t have to walk into a trophy room to revisit his first Daytona 500 victory.

He can see the winning car from his living room.