Rudy Fugle has spoken about his move from William Byron’s No. 24 team to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team, admitting the change brought surprise and excitement.

Fugle and Byron have had several conversations since the organization announced the crew chief switch, and both have made their friendship a priority despite the change. The move will take effect in 2027, when Adam Wall takes over as Byron’s crew chief.

Fugle said the transition is about more than moving between teams, as Hendrick Motorsports looks to improve all four cars.

His comments come after Jeff Gordon revealed that Byron had approached the organization about making a change, opening the door for a new leadership setup on the No. 24 team.

Rudy Fugle Addresses William Byron Crew Chief Change

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Fugle said he and Byron have spent considerable time talking since the crew chief change was announced. He acknowledged that the decision brought different emotions but stressed that their friendship remains important.

“You know, we’ve talked quite a bit through this process,” Fugle said. “Some of it’s surprise, and some of it’s excitement. But the biggest thing is we’ve tried to make sure that we understand how important we are to each other from a friendship standpoint.”

Fugle did not focus on the reasons behind the decision. Instead, he discussed how the two could keep their relationship strong despite no longer working together on the same NASCAR Cup Series team.

Hendrick Motorsports Wants All Four Cars to Improve

Fugle also explained why Hendrick Motorsports needs all four teams to work together to remain competitive. He believes communication, setup improvements and sharing ideas will help the organization produce faster cars throughout the season.

“Right now and through the season, what you all want to hear is. The truth is that we, as Hendrick Motorsports, only have success when all four cars are communicating, working together well, and raising each other up through set-up innovation, communicating well, and making our cars faster throughout the week and throughout the weekends. And honestly, I think, and hopefully we can do that, right?”

The crew chief hopes Byron continues to deliver strong results with the No. 24 while his new team works to improve the No. 48. Fugle said both teams can benefit from sharing information and pushing each other forward.

Alex Bowman, Rudy Fugle Set for 2027 NASCAR Season

Fugle will join Bowman for the 2027 NASCAR season, which is expected to be the driver’s final year before retirement. He pointed to Bowman’s previous success as evidence that the No. 48 team can return to winning form.

“You know, Alex had some off-and-on success here the past couple of years. But, you know, when we were at our best, he was hauling butt, and we were all hauling butt in 2023, 2024. And, you know, the last two years, we’ve just been not as good as a company every single week.”

Fugle and Byron won 16 races together, including consecutive Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025. They also reached the Championship 4 three straight times from 2023 through 2025, while Byron won the 2025 regular-season championship.

Fugle said his group and equipment will largely move to the No. 48, while Byron begins a new chapter with Wall and a rebuilt team. Their goal remains to help Hendrick Motorsports field four cars capable of competing for top-five finishes and race wins.