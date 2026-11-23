Frankie Muniz is back in the racing spotlight, less than two weeks after a frightening crash at Daytona International Speedway sent him to the hospital.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and former “Malcolm in the Middle” star was photographed at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 21, marking his first documented public appearance since the Nov. 11 incident.

Muniz, 40, was spotted in the paddock at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit wearing a blue Ford Racing jacket and matching cap. He was waiting to participate in Pirelli Hot Laps following the opening practice session.

The appearance offered a welcome sight for fans who had been following his recovery after the Daytona crash.

Frankie Muniz Returns to the Track After Daytona Scare

Muniz’s appearance in Las Vegas came just 10 days after his accident during practice for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway.

Following the Nov. 11 crash, Muniz was evaluated at a local medical facility and released later that day.

NASCAR confirmed his release, but the driver was diagnosed with soreness and did not compete in the exhibition event.

While Muniz’s appearance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix was an encouraging development, it was not a NASCAR competition return or an official medical clearance to race.

Instead, he was back in familiar surroundings, spending time in the paddock and taking part in the festivities surrounding one of Formula 1’s biggest weekends.

Frankie Muniz Has Plenty to Celebrate After 2026 Racing Season

The Daytona setback came near the end of a busy year for Muniz, whose racing career has extended well beyond his NASCAR commitments.

Alongside competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Team Reaume in the No. 33 Ford, Muniz also raced in the SRO GT4 America championship.

Driving a Ford Mustang GT4 alongside co-driver Tyler Stone, Muniz captured the 2026 GT4 America Am championship.

His appearance in Las Vegas also continued a connection with Ford’s Formula 1 weekend activities. Muniz has previously participated in Ford Performance hot laps at the circuit, including appearances in 2024 and 2025.

For now, the Las Vegas sighting provides the latest public glimpse of Muniz following his Daytona accident.

And after a difficult end to his NASCAR season, seeing him back at a racetrack was a positive development.