Jay Cutler, Rampage Jackson and eight other drivers will race identical Dodge Chargers in the Dodge Sno-Brawl, a celebrity event set for Dec. 4 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

The exhibition gives Dodge a stage to unveil the car with which the manufacturer returns to NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2027, after leaving the sport following the 2012 season.

The Sno-Brawl starts at 7 p.m. local time on Friday, an hour after qualifying begins for the 59th annual Snowball Derby. Fans can watch live on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel. FloRacing streams the entire Derby weekend, Dec. 3-6, through the FloSports app on Roku and Fire TV.

Dodge Sno-Brawl Celebrity Drivers, Cars and Format

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass first revealed the race and its celebrity field. Dodge’s official lineup features 10 celebrities, automotive influencers and professional drivers.

Two former NFL players are in the field. Cutler played 12 seasons at quarterback, mostly for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. Delanie Walker, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end over 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, now works as a Titans media personality and podcast analyst.

Jackson is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. Brian Deegan owns 16 X Games medals, co-founded Metal Mulisha and has raced rallycross and off-road trucks. Leah Pruett, a Top Fuel drag racer with 19 career NHRA wins and a longtime Dodge ambassador, is married to Tony Stewart.

Matt Coffman is a former Formula DRIFT competitor with multiple top-eight finishes. Collete Davis has raced drift cars, rallycross machines and sports cars, and also owns a racing team. Hert (Hertrech Eugene Jr.) began in drifting and car modification, made content for Hoonigan and co-founded Nappy Boy Automotive.

Demi Bagby, an athlete and social media personality known for extreme fitness challenges, founded Big D Media and has raced at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Robby Layton owns Layton Autobody and runs a popular YouTube restoration channel.

The field will race head-to-head in identical Charger late models, each with a Direct Connection nose modeled on the SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, new front and rear fascia graphics kits and a special event livery. A 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will serve as the pace car.

Stewart, a three-time Cup champion and Dodge NHRA team owner, will coach the drivers on circle-track technique. The winner collects a one-of-a-kind trophy, bragging rights and $50,000 for a charity of the winner’s choice.

During a break in the action, Dodge will pull the cover off its Cup car. The Charger makes its race debut in the 2027 Daytona 500 with Kaulig Racing, which has AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon slated as its drivers.

Snowball Derby History at Five Flags Speedway

The Snowball Derby is a 300-lap Super Late Model race on the half-mile oval at Five Flags Speedway. The 59th edition runs Dec. 3-6, with the main event Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. local time. Stephen Nasse is the defending champion, and recent winners include Kaden Honeycutt in 2024, Ty Majeski in 2023 and 2020, and Derek Thorn in 2022.

Track owner Tom Dawson created it in 1968. Dawson bet on late-model cars over the modifieds that local fans mostly watched. The first Derby ran on a cold Dec. 15, 1968, and paid $1,000 to the winner.

Wayne Niedecken Sr. won the inaugural race, then won again two years later to become the first multiple-time champion.

Rich Bickle won the race five times, a record, all between 1990 and 1999. No other driver has won more than twice. Each winner takes home the Tom Dawson Trophy.

Track owner Tim Bryant described the atmosphere in 2023 as “a lot of electricity from the time you come through the gate,” as quoted by NASCAR.com. On Dec. 4, fans in that atmosphere get the Sno-Brawl and the first look at Dodge’s Cup car in a single night.