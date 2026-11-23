NASCAR teams spend their seasons chasing trophies, but RFK Racing just collected an impressive haul without turning a single lap.

The organization earned 15 national recognitions at the 2026 MarCom Awards, including seven Platinum Awards, five Gold Awards and three Honorable Mentions. And none of them had anything to do with where its drivers finished on race day.

Instead, the honors recognized the work happening behind the scenes, from Ryan Preece’s sponsor campaigns to social media projects, community events and even a collaboration involving the Houston Texans.

For RFK Racing, it’s the latest chapter in a marketing success story that stretches back more than a decade.

Ryan Preece, Major NASCAR Sponsors Help RFK Racing Stand Out

Some of the team’s biggest honors came from campaigns featuring Preece.

A Coca-Cola social media campaign celebrating his Clash victory earned Platinum recognition, while a Consumer Cellular commercial featuring the driver received Gold.

RFK Racing also earned Platinum recognition for videos produced with Ball Park Buns, Athletic Brewing Company, Minute Rice, International Delight and Force Factor.

Other winning campaigns involved Jack Link’s, Modelo, OIKOS, BuildSubmarines.com and Trimble.

The team also received recognition for its New England 900 initiative and a social media campaign called “Prank Wars.”

But perhaps the most unexpected entries came from outside the usual NASCAR sponsorship world.

RFK Racing received Honorable Mentions for three special events: Fan Day, its Boston Common Golf program and a visit involving the Houston Texans.

The variety of projects offers a glimpse into how NASCAR organizations are finding ways to connect with audiences beyond the grandstands.

RFK Racing Extends a Remarkable 15-Year Streak

The 2026 results weren’t an isolated accomplishment.

RFK Racing has received recognition from the MarCom Awards for 15 consecutive years, dating back to 2011. Over that stretch, the organization has accumulated 60 Platinum Awards.

Even more impressive, every campaign RFK Racing submitted for consideration this year received recognition.

Dawn Turner, the team’s senior vice president of brand strategy, marketing and communications, credited the employees and partners responsible for bringing the campaigns to life.

“To have every one of our submissions recognized this year is something our entire team can take tremendous pride in,” Turner said.

The MarCom Awards recognize creative achievement in marketing and communications, with entries evaluated by industry professionals.

For RFK Racing, the latest honors reflect a side of NASCAR that fans rarely see. While drivers battle for position on the track, the people working behind the scenes are competing for attention, building partnerships and finding new ways to bring the sport to audiences who might never watch a race.

And in 2026, that work brought home 15 more reasons to celebrate.