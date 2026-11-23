NASCAR’s newly released stage lengths for the 2027 season have fans talking, and plenty aren’t happy with what they’re seeing.

The announcement was supposed to give teams and fans a clearer picture of how races will unfold next year. Instead, it reopened one of NASCAR’s longest-running arguments: Do stage breaks actually make the racing better?

Judging by the reaction to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass’ post on X, some fans would rather see them disappear altogether.

NASCAR Fans Question Stage Breaks and Fuel Strategy

One of the biggest complaints centered on fuel mileage and the predictable cautions that come with the end of each stage.

“Go figure they didn’t bother to fix the Daytona stage lengths. Yay another 3 stages of nothing but fuel saving,” one fan wrote.

Another questioned why NASCAR wouldn’t make the opening stage at Daytona long enough to force teams into multiple pit stops.

“Yeah, but they’re still gonna throw the fake cautions at the end of each stage ruining the race,” a different fan argued.

Others were more direct.

“Get rid of stages,” one commenter wrote.

“Please no more stages ughhhh,” added another.

The frustration isn’t necessarily about the number of laps in any particular stage. For many of these fans, the bigger issue is the scheduled interruption itself. Stage-ending cautions bunch the field back together, but they also break up long green-flag runs and can take fuel strategy out of the equation.

Fans Also Raise Questions About NASCAR’s 2027 Schedule

The discussion wasn’t limited to superspeedways.

One fan questioned NASCAR’s track classifications, writing, “Interesting that Gateway, Phoenix, Dover and New Hampshire are considered ‘short tracks’ in NASCAR’s mind.”

Another wondered whether the proposed stage lengths could mean a longer O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Darlington, although that interpretation wasn’t confirmed in the discussion.

There were also questions about when NASCAR would announce race start times and television networks.

Not every response was a complaint. Some fans examined individual stage lengths and debated how the changes might affect pit strategy.

Still, the sharpest reactions pointed to a familiar divide. NASCAR introduced stage racing to create more competition throughout an event, but a segment of the fan base continues to argue that mandatory cautions interrupt the very racing they’re supposed to improve.

With the 2027 season still months away, NASCAR’s stage-length announcement has already given fans plenty to debate.