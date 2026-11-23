Dale Earnhardt Jr. has built a life of his own, but there’s one place from his childhood he still hopes to call his again.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer recently admitted that he regularly checks Zillow, waiting for a familiar property to appear among the listings: the Lake Norman home where he and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, grew up.

There’s just one complication. The house belongs to his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt, and it isn’t for sale.

During a recent episode of the “Dale Jr. Download,” Earnhardt opened up about his attachment to the property while discussing former IndyCar driver Marco Andretti’s decision to purchase his own childhood home.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Still Checks Zillow for His Childhood Home

Earnhardt didn’t hesitate to admit that he’d love the opportunity to buy back the North Carolina property, which his father purchased in 1979.

“Look on Zillow at my childhood home. Teresa owns it, and it’s never been on the market. I always hope maybe it’ll pop up on the market. It’s an old ranch, rough, built in 1978. If it popped up on the market, I’d instantly run upstairs and say, ‘We have to buy this.'”

For Earnhardt, the appeal has little to do with the house itself.

“I wouldn’t have any reason to move into it, but I’d want to have it just to have it. It would be so weird living in it.”

The admission offers a glimpse into a side of Earnhardt that fans don’t often see. He’s not looking for a bigger house or another luxury property. He simply wants the chance to own a place that holds some of his earliest memories.

And despite his success, that’s one purchase he hasn’t been able to make.

Why Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Childhood Home Means So Much to Him

The Lake Norman house became home to Earnhardt and his sister after a fire destroyed the family’s rented house in Kannapolis in 1981.

Their father was still establishing himself as a NASCAR star. His first Cup Series championship came in 1980, years before he became the seven-time champion known as “The Intimidator.”

Earnhardt spent much of his childhood at the Lake Norman property, riding bikes, playing football and racing remote-controlled cars with neighborhood friends.

His father married Teresa in 1982, and the home remained part of the family’s life as Dale Sr.’s racing career took off.

Following Dale Sr.’s death in 2001, Teresa retained ownership of the property. The relationship between Earnhardt Jr. and his stepmother has been strained for years, including a widely publicized disagreement over Dale Earnhardt Inc. that preceded Junior’s departure for Hendrick Motorsports in 2008.

Earnhardt Has No Plans to Move Back

Earnhardt now lives with his wife, Amy, and their two daughters at a sprawling property in Mooresville, North Carolina.

He’s made it clear that purchasing his childhood home wouldn’t mean packing up his family and moving.

It’s about having the opportunity to preserve a piece of his past.

For now, the house remains off the market. And Earnhardt, like any other hopeful buyer waiting for the right listing, keeps checking.