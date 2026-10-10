WATCH: Brexton Busch Honors Dad Kyle With Burnout, Signature Bow at Celebration of Life

For years, NASCAR fans watched Kyle Busch celebrate his victories with a burnout and his unmistakable signature bow. On Friday night, they watched his son do the same.

And this time, it wasn’t about winning a race.

During Kyle’s Celebration of Life at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 9, Brexton Busch climbed behind the wheel of his race car to honor the father who taught him to love racing.

What followed was one of the evening’s most touching moments.

Brexton performed a burnout before stepping out of his car and recreating Kyle’s famous victory bow, giving fans a familiar sight that carried an entirely different meaning.

It was a tribute that needed no speech, no explanation and no elaborate ceremony.

Just a young boy, his race car and a celebration that will forever belong to his dad.

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Brexton Busch Brings Kyle Busch’s Signature Celebration Back to Charlotte

Anyone who followed Kyle’s NASCAR career knows the bow.

After a victory, the two-time Cup Series champion would often celebrate with a smoky burnout before climbing out of his car, extending his arms and taking a theatrical bow for the crowd.

It was pure Kyle Busch: confident, entertaining and unapologetically Rowdy.

On Friday, Brexton brought that tradition back to the racetrack.

Only this time, the familiar celebration wasn’t marking another checkered flag. It was a son paying tribute to the man who had been his biggest supporter.

Kyle’s passion for racing extended well beyond his own Cup Series career. In recent years, some of his proudest moments came from watching Brexton compete, helping him improve and sharing the sport that had shaped his own life.

That bond was a recurring theme throughout Friday’s celebration.

During her emotional speech, Samantha Busch recalled the family’s happiest nights at the racetrack, when Brexton and his friends would gather around the trailer while Kyle watched race footage.

Those were the moments, she explained, when her husband was truly happy.

Brexton Busch Carries His Father’s Legacy Forward

Brexton has already begun making a name for himself in grassroots racing, following a path that Kyle knew better than almost anyone.

But Friday’s tribute wasn’t about where his racing career might take him.

It was about the relationship they shared and the memories that will stay with him long after the celebration ended.

Earlier in the evening, Kurt Busch spoke proudly about his nephew’s developing talent, while Samantha thanked the racing community for continuing to show up for Brexton following Kyle’s death in June.

“You did something for our kids that I could never do alone,” Samantha said. “You showed them how loved their daddy was.”

She also promised that Kyle’s legacy would continue through the people he inspired and the opportunities created for future generations.

“This is not the end of Kyle’s story,” she said.

Brexton’s tribute gave those words a particularly powerful meaning.

For so many years, the burnout and bow meant Kyle Busch had won.

On Friday night, they meant his son was remembering him.