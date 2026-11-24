Carson Hocevar’s private text messages are now part of the ongoing legal battle involving Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports.

And in typical Hocevar fashion, there’s some humor involved.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared text exchanges included in court filings that revealed conversations between Hocevar and Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, as well as a separate exchange between Hocevar and Gabehart.

At the center of both conversations? Hocevar’s struggles at Martinsville Speedway.

The 23-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver apparently was eager to tap into Gabehart’s expertise, and he wasn’t particularly shy about acknowledging how much help he needed.

Carson Hocevar Gets Brutally Honest Response From Spire Motorsports Boss

In a text exchange dated Feb. 5, shortly after NASCAR’s preseason Clash, Hocevar approached Dickerson about the possibility of getting some assistance from Gabehart.

“Do you think Gabehart can help me for Martinsville?” Hocevar asked.

Dickerson’s response was rather unforgiving.

“No one can help THAT much,” he replied before adding, “But he can maybe get you closer.”

Hocevar, never one to shy away from a little self-deprecating humor, fired back with a reference to late NASCAR driver Dick Trickle and a suggestion that he’d rather spend the weekend dirt late model racing.

“Okay then we are throwing Dick Trickle in the car and going DLM racing that weekend instead,” Hocevar wrote.

Eleven days later, the subject of Martinsville came up again, this time in a conversation directly with Gabehart.

Carson Hocevar’s Text Messages With Chris Gabehart Revealed

On Feb. 16, Gabehart reached out to Hocevar following a discussion earlier that day, expressing his excitement about working together and encouraging the young driver to contact him whenever he needed anything.

Hocevar welcomed Gabehart and wasted little time bringing up his least favorite subject.

“aka how do I get around martinsville lol,” Hocevar wrote as part of his response.

Gabehart expressed confidence that he could help Hocevar with more than just Martinsville, prompting another candid admission from the driver.

“Perfect. I am just trying to find the lead lap,” Hocevar replied.

“You’ll find it,” Gabehart assured him.

The exchanges offer a rare glimpse into Hocevar’s conversations away from the cameras, including his willingness to acknowledge his shortcomings and seek advice from one of NASCAR’s experienced competition figures.

Pockrass noted that he was unsure how much relevance the exchanges had to the issue of JGR information sharing. The messages he published do not themselves show Gabehart providing proprietary JGR information.

For all the serious allegations surrounding the ongoing lawsuit, the newly public conversations also revealed something considerably more lighthearted: Hocevar’s frustration with getting around NASCAR’s famous half-mile short track, and a team owner who wasn’t about to let him off easy.