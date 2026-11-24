NASCAR released its 2027 East and West schedules for its ARCA Menards Series Tuesday, adding eight East and 13 West races to a 20-race national calendar for the series’ 75th season.

The East adds a first-ever Florida stop and finishes on a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois, so teams must decide which drivers are ready for the jump.

The East opens March 27 at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina and splits its eight dates evenly. Four are stand-alone races. The other four run alongside the national series at Toledo Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and World Wide Technology Raceway. The Aug. 20 finale takes the East to “the biggest and fastest track the series has raced at in many years,” ARCA President Ron Drager said, according to Speed Sport.

The West opens March 12 at Phoenix Raceway, its only combination race with the national series, and closes Oct. 30 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California. Phoenix and Kern each host two West dates. Sonoma Raceway adds a July 9 road-course race, and Stateline Speedway in Post Falls, Idaho, joins the calendar for the first time on June 26.

2027 ARCA MENARDS SERIES WEST SCHEDULE Date Track TV / Streaming Fri, Mar 12 Phoenix * FS1 Sat, Apr 10 Kern FloRacing Sat, May 1 Shasta FloRacing Sat, May 29 Colorado FloRacing Sat, Jun 26 Stateline FloRacing Fri, Jul 9 Sonoma FloRacing Sat, Aug 7 Tri-City FloRacing Sat, Aug 28 All American FloRacing Sat, Sep 11 Meridian FloRacing Sat, Sep 25 Madera FloRacing Fri, Oct 8 LVMS Bullring FloRacing Fri, Oct 22 Phoenix FloRacing Sat, Oct 30 Kern FloRacing * Combination event with the ARCA Menards Series. Schedule subject to change.

What the ARCA Menards Series Is and Who Races in It

ARCA began in Toledo, Ohio, in 1953 as the Midwest Association for Race Cars, founded by John and Mildred Marcum. John Marcum had raced against NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and worked as a NASCAR official. His grandson Ron Drager runs the series today.

The name changed in 1964, when the series became the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) and made its Daytona debut at France’s request. Nelson Stacy won that first 250-mile race. NASCAR bought ARCA on April 27, 2018, turning a working partnership of more than 60 years into ownership.

Where does it fit now? Between weekly short-track racing and NASCAR’s three national series, as the place where drivers prove they can handle a stock car. Nearly every driver in NASCAR’s top three divisions has ARCA experience, and Kyle Busch, Sam Hornish Jr. and Benny Parsons are among the graduates.

The age range is wide. Under the current rulebook, drivers as young as 15 can race at designated tracks of a mile or less and on designated road courses once they meet added requirements. Eighteen years of age is the minimum otherwise. At the other end, six-time champion Iggy Katona won at Daytona at 57 in 1974.

The reigning champion, Thomas Annunziata of Nitro Motorsports, captured his first career ARCA title with a fifth-place finish at Kansas Speedway in September. He beat teammate Jake Bollman on a tiebreaker.

2027 ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST SCHEDULE Date Track TV / Streaming Sat, Mar 27 Hickory FloRacing Sat, Apr 17 Freedom Factory FloRacing Sat, May 1 Nashville FloRacing Sat, May 15 Toledo * FS1 Fri, Jul 2 Iowa * FS1 Sat, Jul 17 Flat Rock FloRacing Fri, Jul 23 Lucas Oil IRP * FS1 Fri, Aug 20 WWT Raceway * FS1 * Combination event with the ARCA Menards Series. Schedule subject to change.

Key Races on the ARCA Menards Series 2027 Schedule

The national slate covers 19 tracks in 11 states. Daytona International Speedway opens it Saturday, Feb. 20, in a doubleheader with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Talladega Superspeedway follows April 24, and Bristol Motor Speedway runs Aug. 12.

Kansas Speedway is the only track the series visits twice — a May 8 doubleheader with the Truck Series, then the Oct. 1 finale that opens NASCAR’s Chase weekend.

Dirt gets two dates, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Aug. 8 and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sept. 5. Road courses get two as well, Lime Rock Park in Connecticut on July 10 and Watkins Glen International in New York on Sept. 17. Ten of the 20 races are on tracks of 1.25 miles or shorter.

World Wide Technology Raceway returns Aug. 20 in place of Pocono Raceway, which leaves the calendar after one season back. Both the national tour and the East race there.

The national tour’s first green flag falls Feb. 20 at Daytona, and the year’s last checkered flag waits Oct. 30 at Kern Raceway.