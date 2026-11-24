The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season recorded 236 caution periods, marking the second-lowest total since the series adopted a consistent 36-race schedule in 2001. Only 2012 had fewer cautions, with 216.

The 2026 total also fell 34 below the average from the previous four Next Gen seasons. NASCAR Insights, powered by Racing Insights, shared the historical data in a chart comparing caution counts from 2001 through 2026.

The numbers highlight a significant drop in NASCAR cautions compared with the mid-2000s, when several seasons recorded more than 300. The latest figures also put the 2026 season among the least interrupted campaigns in the modern NASCAR era.

2026 NASCAR Cautions Fall Below Next Gen Average

The NASCAR Cup Series recorded 236 cautions in 2026, fewer than any season since 2012 except that year’s 216. The total also sits below the recent Next Gen average from 2022 through 2025.

The 2022 season, which marked the debut of the Next Gen car, produced 302 cautions. NASCAR recorded 252 in 2023, 271 in 2024, and 247 in 2025. The 2026 figure represents a drop of 34 from that four-year average.

Across the 36-race schedule, NASCAR averaged roughly 6.6 cautions per race in 2026. That is considerably lower than the double-digit average seen during some of the busiest seasons in the mid-2000s.

NASCAR Caution Count Shows Sharp Difference From Earlier Seasons

Historical NASCAR caution data shows how much the numbers have changed over the past 26 years. Several seasons in the mid-2000s recorded more than 300 caution periods, including 373 in 2005, 346 in 2006, and 343 in 2007.

The series also recorded 321 cautions in 2008 and 305 in 2009. After reaching 216 in 2012, caution totals increased again before gradually declining in more recent seasons.

The 2026 NASCAR caution count also includes stage breaks, debris calls, crashes, mechanical problems, and other yellow-flag periods. Since NASCAR introduced stage racing in 2017, most points races have included two scheduled stage cautions. Across 36 races, those stage breaks account for approximately 72 cautions, before counting other incidents.

Next Gen Car and NASCAR Rule Changes Could Affect Cautions

The Next Gen car debuted at the 2022 Daytona 500 with standardized chassis and suspension components, composite body panels, a more symmetrical design, and improved safety features. The car initially produced 302 cautions during its first season, but totals have declined in subsequent years.

Mechanical reliability, aerodynamic adjustments, and changes to race procedures could influence caution frequency. However, the available data does not identify one specific factor responsible for the drop in 2026.

NASCAR also introduced a rule change in 2026 affecting cautions near stage endings. If a caution occurs within 10 laps of the scheduled end of Stage 1 or Stage 2, officials can end the stage immediately and add the remaining laps to the next segment. The change aims to limit extended yellow-flag periods near stage breaks.

The 2026 NASCAR caution total ranks ahead of other relatively low seasons, including 2018 with 247 and 2019 with 248. As NASCAR prepares for the 2027 season, the 236-caution mark provides a new benchmark for tracking whether caution periods continue to decline or increase again.