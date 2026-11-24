Spire Motorsports has rejected and returned a $108,087.67 payment from Joe Gibbs Racing, insisting that the breach-of-contract countersuit must proceed in court.

The team wants a court ruling on the dispute involving former car chief Robert “Cheddar” Smith, who left Spire in 2025 to join Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 NASCAR team.

The latest filing adds another layer to the ongoing Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit against Spire Motorsports and former competition director Chris Gabehart.

JGR sent the payment on November 6, covering $100,000 plus interest, but Spire rejected the offer. The team argues that the check neither resolves its claims nor provides the legal relief it seeks. Spire is now asking the court to let the countersuit proceed.

Spire Motorsports Turns Down $108,000 Payment from Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing issued the $108,087.67 check to settle the financial obligation Spire says was part of an agreement tied to Smith’s departure. Spire claims it allowed Smith to leave his contract and non-compete early under an agreement that required JGR to release a similarly valued employee or pay $100,000 in return.

JGR has denied that a binding agreement existed. However, it issued the payment to avoid further dispute, arguing that Spire had already received the full relief its countersuit sought and that the claims should be dismissed.

Spire returned the check and opposed JGR’s motion, arguing that an unsolicited payment cannot end the case. It also maintains that it remains entitled to a judgment and attorney fees.

Joe Gibbs Racing Lawsuit Faces Another Legal Challenge

Spire is seeking a court ruling on its counterclaims, arguing that JGR’s late payment does not undo its alleged default or eliminate the grounds for summary judgment. It also disputed the team’s attempt to establish an accord and satisfaction, which would legally settle the dispute through payment.

The filing argued that JGR’s attempt to moot the claims lacked support in law or fact. Spire said the payment was uncertified and did not guarantee the money, while the team still had a legal interest in securing a judgment and recovering attorney fees.

Spire also objected to the check being labeled “Spire breach of contract,” arguing that the wording did not reflect its position in the dispute.

Spire Motorsports Seeks Public Judgment Against JGR

Spire said it wants a public judgment after months of accusations from Joe Gibbs Racing. The team cited deposition testimony from JGR president Dave Alpern, who acknowledged that the agreement Chris Gabehart made with Jeff Dickerson included the $100,000 payment.

When asked whether JGR agreed to pay Spire $100,000, Alpern answered, “That’s correct. That is the deal that Chris Gabehart made with Jeff Dickerson.”

Alpern also said JGR would be willing to pay if Spire submitted an invoice.

Spire further argued that discovery weakened several of JGR’s allegations involving employee and sponsor solicitation, trade secrets, non-compete interference and the use of proprietary processes. It claimed some accusations had been abandoned and others lacked supporting evidence.

The broader Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit remains scheduled for trial in early 2027. Spire’s decision to return the check means the dispute over the alleged trade understanding will continue, with the team seeking a court ruling on its breach-of-contract countersuit rather than accepting payment alone.