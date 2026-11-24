**Corrections made (AP style and typographical):**

– Changed “kilometre” to “kilometer” to conform to AP style (American spelling).

– In the schedule table, changed “August” to “Aug.” and “September” to “Sept.” to conform to AP style for month abbreviations when used with dates.

– Ensured consistent AP treatment of series names, numerals, and date formats throughout (no other typographical errors identified).

**Fact-checking:**

– 10-race 2027 schedule confined to Ontario and Quebec: confirmed.

– 20th anniversary of the series (launched 2007): confirmed.

– 2026 schedule of 14 races across four provinces: confirmed.

– Jukasa Motor Speedway return on July 24 (first since 2020): confirmed.

– NASCAR purchase of CASCAR in September 2006 and first race/championship in 2007 (Andrew Ranger): confirmed.

– Series name history (Canadian Tire Series 2007-2015, Pinty’s Series, rebrand Nov. 21, 2023): confirmed.

– D.J. Kennington as the only driver to start every race and 241st career start at the 2026 finale: confirmed via series announcement.

– Rick Ware Racing two-car 2027 entry with Kennington in the No. 51 Chevrolet: confirmed.

– Marc-Antoine Camirand’s 2026 championship (fourth title, prior wins in 2022, 2024, and 2025): confirmed.

– Craftsman Truck Series return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sept. 5, 2027 (first Canadian Truck race since 2019): confirmed.

– Markham street circuit details (3.52-kilometer, 12-turn, 2026 debut, Camirand inaugural winner): confirmed.

– Camirand 2026 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières winner and 2025 championship clinch at Montmagny: confirmed.

– Broadcast partners (REV TV, TVA, TSN, YouTube): confirmed.

– No numerical facts, dates, or other figures required correction.

The NASCAR Canada Series unveiled a 10-race slate in Ontario and Quebec for 2027, shrinking its footprint as the series reaches its 20th anniversary.

The cost-cutting calendar drops the Prairies and Maritimes stops that appeared on a 2026 schedule that covered four provinces and 14 races (the 2024 slate spanned 13 races and six provinces, according to TSN). Two provinces. Ten races. One familiar address returns to the mix.

Jukasa Motor Speedway in Cayuga, Ontario, comes back July 24 for its first date since 2020. Series general manager Alan Labrosse said the anniversary season returns to the track “where it all began in 2007,” according to Short Track Scene. The series launched there two decades ago, and its 5/8-mile oval anchors the summer stretch.

2027 NASCAR CANADA SCHEDULE Rd Date Track Province 1 May 22-23 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Ontario 2 June 5 Autodrome Chaudière Quebec 3 June 12-13 Calabogie Motorsports Park Ontario 4 June 26 Delaware Speedway Ontario 5 July 3 Autodrome Montmagny Quebec 6 July 24 Jukasa Motor Speedway Ontario 7 Aug. 7-8 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Quebec 8 Aug. 13-14 Markham Ontario 9 Aug. 28 Complexe ICAR Quebec 10 Sept. 4-5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Ontario Schedule subject to change. Round numbers assigned in date order; the source list was not numbered.

What Is the NASCAR Canada Series, and Who Races in It?

NASCAR bought the CASCAR Super Series in September 2006, absorbing what was then Canada’s top stock-car circuit, and put its own name on the product the following year. Andrew Ranger won the first championship in 2007, in his first season of stock-car racing. The series ran as the Canadian Tire Series from 2007-2015, then as the Pinty’s Series, before NASCAR renamed the NASCAR Canada Series on Nov. 21, 2023.

Where does that slot on NASCAR’s ladder? Outside it, strictly speaking. The Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck series make up the national tier, while NASCAR’s regional tier, which includes ARCA, works as the main pipeline into those ranks. The Canada Series sits in neither group. It is a standalone national tour for Canadian stock cars, and a “legitimate stepping stone” for Canadian drivers and crew members, said NASCAR’s Jim Cassidy, according to Motorsport.com.

Canadian drivers and teams fill the grid. D.J. Kennington is the lone driver to start every race in series history (he was slated for his 241st at the 2026 finale), and Rick Ware Racing’s two-car 2027 entry puts him in the No. 51 Chevrolet. Kennington has also made 16 starts in the Cup Series, plus 51 in the Xfinity Series and 12 in trucks.

Kennington is “a proven winner who knows this series inside and out,” team owner Rick Ware said, according to Speedsport. The team had not named the driver of its second car, the No. 15 Chevrolet, when it announced the program.

On the track, Marc-Antoine Camirand secured the 2026 series championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, his fourth title after wins in 2022, 2024 and 2025. That ties Scott Steckly’s record of four.

Key Races on the 2027 NASCAR Canada Schedule

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, bookends the season with road-course dates May 22-23 and Sept. 4-5. The September weekend overlaps the Craftsman Truck Series return to CTMP, set for Sunday, Sept. 5, the national tour’s first Canadian race since 2019. IMSA also makes regular stops at the 10-turn circuit, according to NASCAR.

Two street races land within a week of each other. The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières runs Aug. 7-8, and Camirand won the 2026 Trois-Rivières race. Markham, Ontario, follows Aug. 13-14 as part of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy weekend. The 3.52-kilometer, 12-turn course debuted in 2026, and Camirand won the inaugural Markham 125.

The ovals fill out the middle of the calendar, starting with the quarter-mile Autodrome Chaudière on June 5, half-mile Delaware Speedway on June 26, 3/8-mile Autodrome Montmagny on July 3 and Jukasa on July 24. Montmagny closed the 2025 season, when Camirand clinched the 2025 title at Montmagny. Calabogie Motorsports Park (June 12-13) and Complexe ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec (Aug. 28), supply the other road-course dates.

Races air on REV TV, TVA and TSN in English and French, with the NASCAR Canada YouTube channel carrying them online, according to NASCAR Canada.