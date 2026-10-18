NASCAR Chase Standings Reveal Razor-Thin Battle After Phoenix

Jesse Love did just about everything right at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. He led 156 of 200 laps, held off Sam Mayer in a tight finish and walked away with a bigger championship lead.

For the rest of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase field, the situation is considerably less comfortable.

Love now holds a 36-point advantage over Justin Allgaier. Behind them, the standings are packed together: Corey Day trails Allgaier by just three points, while only 23 points separate second through fourth.

And Saturday’s results showed just how quickly those margins can matter.

Allgaier finished third. Day was fourth. Sheldon Creed, who entered the weekend among the drivers trying to keep pace with Love, finished 32nd.

Yet Creed remains fourth in the championship.

With the season winding down, Love has created some breathing room at the front. Almost everyone behind him is fighting for every point.

NASCAR Chase Standings Show a Three-Point Battle Behind Jesse Love

Love’s Phoenix victory was convincing, even if the finish was close.

The Richard Childress Racing driver led all but 44 laps and beat Mayer by 0.128 seconds. It was the kind of performance that can change the complexion of a championship fight, particularly when a driver already has the points lead.

Allgaier, however, did what he needed to do to keep Love within reach.

The JR Motorsports veteran finished third, giving up relatively little ground on a night when Love was clearly the driver to beat.

Day was right there, too.

His fourth-place finish kept him within three points of Allgaier for second in the standings. At this stage of the season, that’s hardly a gap at all. A single position in a stage or at the finish can be enough to change their order.

Creed’s afternoon offered the other side of that equation.

A 32nd-place finish left him 59 points behind Love, but he remains fourth in the Chase. He’s also just 20 points behind Day.

That’s a significant detail. Even after one of the roughest results among the leading championship contenders Saturday, Creed hasn’t fallen out of the fight for position behind Love.

Phoenix Results Leave Plenty Unsettled in the Championship Fight

The standings get more interesting beyond the top four.

Carson Kvapil is fifth, 79 points behind Love, after finishing 10th at Phoenix. Mayer, meanwhile, came within 0.128 seconds of winning Saturday’s race but sits sixth in the championship, 86 points off the lead.

That contrast says plenty about the Chase.

Mayer nearly stole the victory. Love got the trophy and strengthened his position in the standings. Allgaier and Day finished third and fourth, respectively, and remain separated by almost nothing.

Those are very different nights for drivers still competing in the same championship.

Love has earned the advantage, and 36 points is a substantial margin. It would be a stretch to suggest the entire championship field is bunched together.

But the fight immediately behind him is another matter.

Allgaier, Day and Creed occupy three consecutive positions in the standings, with just 23 points covering all three. A strong race could reshuffle that group. A mistake on pit road, a lost stage point or a poor finish could do the same.

Phoenix didn’t produce a dramatic change at the top. Love made sure of that.

What it did produce was a clearer picture of the pressure building behind him. The leader has some room to work with. His closest pursuers don’t.

Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway marked the beginning of a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Timberland PRO.