Jesse Love Holds Off Sam Mayer in Dramatic NASCAR Finish at Phoenix

Jesse Love had been the driver to beat all evening at Phoenix Raceway. But after spending most of Saturday’s race out front, he still had to fight for the victory on the final lap.

Sam Mayer was right on his bumper as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race approached the checkered flag, refusing to let Love turn a dominant performance into an easy win.

Love held his ground, crossing the finish line just 0.128 seconds ahead of Mayer to win Saturday’s 200-lap race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Richard Childress Racing driver led 156 laps in his No. 2 Chevrolet, leaving little doubt about which team had the strongest car. But Mayer made sure the final moments were anything but comfortable.

Justin Allgaier finished third, followed by Corey Day and Sammy Smith.

Jesse Love Dominates at Phoenix, Then Survives a Late Challenge

For much of Saturday’s race, the question wasn’t whether Love had the speed to win. It was whether anyone could find a way around him.

Love spent 156 of the 200 laps at the front, consistently setting the pace while the rest of the field searched for an answer.

Allgaier briefly challenged that control, leading 18 laps for JR Motorsports. Day also enjoyed a stint out front, leading seven laps, while Parker Retzlaff paced the field for nine.

But when the race reached its closing stages, it was Love and Mayer who separated themselves from the competition.

With one lap remaining, Mayer trailed by just 0.225 seconds. He continued to close the gap on the final circuit, but Love had enough to reach the checkered flag first.

Mayer finished 0.128 seconds behind, while Allgaier crossed the line 2.200 seconds back in third.

The race featured five cautions for 35 laps and 18 lead changes.

Full NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results From Phoenix

Here is the complete finishing order from Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway:

Jesse Love Sam Mayer Justin Allgaier Corey Day Sammy Smith Brandon Jones Dean Thompson William Sawalich Rajah Caruth Carson Kvapil Parker Retzlaff Jeremy Clements Harrison Burton Andrew Patterson Austin Hill Jeb Burton Anthony Alfredo Ryan Ellis Lavar Scott Brent Crews Patrick Staropoli Nicholas Sanchez Ryan Sieg Blaine Perkins Kyle Sieg Josh Williams Brad Perez Taylor Gray Will Rodgers Connor Mosack Garrett Smithley Sheldon Creed Joey Gase Leland Honeyman Brennan Poole Josh Bilicki Dawson Cram Jake Finch

Love’s victory capped a commanding performance in which he led more than three-quarters of the race, although Mayer’s late charge ensured the outcome remained in doubt until the checkered flag.

NASCAR’s Phoenix weekend continues Sunday with the Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway marked the beginning of a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Timberland PRO, expanding the brand’s presence in NASCAR.