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Jesse Love Holds Off Sam Mayer in Dramatic NASCAR Finish at Phoenix

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AVONDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 17: Jesse Love, driver of the #2 Whelen Chevrolet, and Will Rodgers, driver of the #53 Driving Good Health Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Timberland PRO 200 at Phoenix Raceway on October 17, 2026 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Jesse Love had been the driver to beat all evening at Phoenix Raceway. But after spending most of Saturday’s race out front, he still had to fight for the victory on the final lap.

Sam Mayer was right on his bumper as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race approached the checkered flag, refusing to let Love turn a dominant performance into an easy win.

Love held his ground, crossing the finish line just 0.128 seconds ahead of Mayer to win Saturday’s 200-lap race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Richard Childress Racing driver led 156 laps in his No. 2 Chevrolet, leaving little doubt about which team had the strongest car. But Mayer made sure the final moments were anything but comfortable.

Justin Allgaier finished third, followed by Corey Day and Sammy Smith.

Jesse Love Dominates at Phoenix, Then Survives a Late Challenge

For much of Saturday’s race, the question wasn’t whether Love had the speed to win. It was whether anyone could find a way around him.

Love spent 156 of the 200 laps at the front, consistently setting the pace while the rest of the field searched for an answer.

Allgaier briefly challenged that control, leading 18 laps for JR Motorsports. Day also enjoyed a stint out front, leading seven laps, while Parker Retzlaff paced the field for nine.

But when the race reached its closing stages, it was Love and Mayer who separated themselves from the competition.

With one lap remaining, Mayer trailed by just 0.225 seconds. He continued to close the gap on the final circuit, but Love had enough to reach the checkered flag first.

Mayer finished 0.128 seconds behind, while Allgaier crossed the line 2.200 seconds back in third.

The race featured five cautions for 35 laps and 18 lead changes.

Full NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results From Phoenix

Here is the complete finishing order from Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. Jesse Love
  2. Sam Mayer
  3. Justin Allgaier
  4. Corey Day
  5. Sammy Smith
  6. Brandon Jones
  7. Dean Thompson
  8. William Sawalich
  9. Rajah Caruth
  10. Carson Kvapil
  11. Parker Retzlaff
  12. Jeremy Clements
  13. Harrison Burton
  14. Andrew Patterson
  15. Austin Hill
  16. Jeb Burton
  17. Anthony Alfredo
  18. Ryan Ellis
  19. Lavar Scott
  20. Brent Crews
  21. Patrick Staropoli
  22. Nicholas Sanchez
  23. Ryan Sieg
  24. Blaine Perkins
  25. Kyle Sieg
  26. Josh Williams
  27. Brad Perez
  28. Taylor Gray
  29. Will Rodgers
  30. Connor Mosack
  31. Garrett Smithley
  32. Sheldon Creed
  33. Joey Gase
  34. Leland Honeyman
  35. Brennan Poole
  36. Josh Bilicki
  37. Dawson Cram
  38. Jake Finch

Love’s victory capped a commanding performance in which he led more than three-quarters of the race, although Mayer’s late charge ensured the outcome remained in doubt until the checkered flag.

NASCAR’s Phoenix weekend continues Sunday with the Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway marked the beginning of a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Timberland PRO, expanding the brand’s presence in NASCAR.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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Jesse Love Holds Off Sam Mayer in Dramatic NASCAR Finish at Phoenix

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