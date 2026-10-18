NASCAR O’Reilly Series Chase Standings After Phoenix: Full Updated Points List

Jesse Love didn’t just leave Phoenix Raceway with another victory Saturday night. He also strengthened his grip on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings.

Love dominated Saturday’s 200-lap race, leading 156 laps before holding off Sam Mayer by just 0.128 seconds. The Richard Childress Racing driver now sits atop the standings with 2,367 points, holding a 36-point advantage over Justin Allgaier.

Allgaier finished third at Phoenix, while Corey Day took fourth and remained third in the championship standings, just three points behind Allgaier.

With the season winding down, the battle behind Love remains particularly close. Only 23 points separate Allgaier in second from Sheldon Creed in fourth, leaving plenty at stake as the Chase continues.

Updated NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Standings After Phoenix

Here is the complete top 12 following Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway, including each driver’s deficit to the championship leader.

Jesse Love: 2,367 points (leader) Justin Allgaier: 36 points behind Corey Day: 39 points behind Sheldon Creed: 59 points behind Carson Kvapil: 79 points behind Sam Mayer: 86 points behind Sammy Smith: 137 points behind Taylor Gray: 141 points behind Austin Hill: 143 points behind Parker Retzlaff: 173 points behind Brandon Jones: 183 points behind Rajah Caruth: 213 points behind

Jesse Love Extends His Lead as Chase Battle Tightens

Love’s performance at Phoenix gave his championship campaign another boost, but there is still plenty of competition behind him.

Allgaier remains his closest challenger, while Day is just three points further back. Creed sits fourth despite finishing 32nd on Saturday, with Kvapil rounding out the top five after a 10th-place finish.

Mayer’s runner-up performance kept him sixth in the standings, 86 points behind Love. Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, Austin Hill and Parker Retzlaff complete the top 10.

The biggest takeaway from Phoenix is straightforward: Love controls the championship standings, but the drivers behind him still have plenty to race for.

Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway marked the beginning of a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Timberland PRO, further expanding the brand’s presence in NASCAR.