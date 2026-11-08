WATCH VIDEO: Chase Briscoe Out of NASCAR Championship Race in Dramatic Incident

Chase Briscoe’s engine blew on Lap 77 of the Cup Series finale Sunday, ending his race and sealing Kyle Larson’s third championship.

The caution froze Stage 1 with Larson in fourth, ending the title fight with 187 laps left and torpedoing pole-sitter Briscoe’s push for second in the standings.

Briscoe won the pole at 166.687 mph on Saturday, his second of 2026 and his first at Homestead. He edged teammate Denny Hamlin by 0.017 seconds to get there, leading a Toyota 1-2-3 in qualifying that put Larson fourth.

“I feel confident we can contend,” Briscoe said, according to NASCAR.com, though he stopped short of calling his No. 19 Toyota the dominant car.

Chase Briscoe Engine Failure Clinches Title for Kyle Larson

Larson needed just nine points to clinch the championship no matter what his rivals did. Bell and Hamlin needed an all-but-perfect day, a race win and trouble for Larson to keep the fight alive. Larson scraped the outside wall several times during the weekend but still qualified fourth. He also held a 67-point cushion on Christopher Bell and a 70-point edge on Hamlin.

Larson was battling Bell for third place when the engine let go. The yellow flag froze the order at the end of the 80-lap stage, locking in the points Larson needed, and NASCAR confirmed the title on Lap 82. It was the race’s first caution, which gave the field a chance to pit before Stage 2. Tyler Reddick won the stage ahead of Ryan Blaney and Bell, according to The Racing Experts.

It is Larson’s third Cup title and second straight, making him the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson in 2010.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe Faces Standings Hit

Briscoe led early, but a sluggish 16-second pit stop on Lap 38 dropped him to sixth, five seconds off the lead, according to The Racing Experts. Corey Heim’s Toyota had gone to the garage with engine trouble on Lap 57, making it one of two Toyota engines lost in the opening stage, a development Motorsport.com flagged for the remaining Toyota-powered cars.

Briscoe entered the finale fourth in the standings, 84 points behind Larson. He had a real chance to reach second place, according to Motorsport.com, and the failure will cost him. He had been just 24 points behind Larson entering Martinsville, though NASCAR’s Racing Insights gave him only a 1.3% chance at the title. A 14th-place finish ended his title hopes there.

The 31-year-old two-time Southern 500 champion from Mitchell, Indiana, earned his first Cup victory at Phoenix in 2022. He replaced Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025 and won three races, finished third in the points, and reached the Championship 4 despite tire problems throughout the Phoenix finale.

His 2026 began with just one point in each of three of the first four races. He rebounded to win three times, including a Charlotte finish where he held off Bell by 0.029 seconds.

Briscoe will return to the No. 19 in 2027 on the multiyear deal he signed in 2024. The race, meanwhile, rolled on without him, with the title settled and second place in the standings still to be decided.