NASCAR Chase Standings After Charlotte: Biggest Winners, Losers and Full Points Update

Chase Briscoe stole the show at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, but Kyle Larson left with the biggest advantage of all: the NASCAR Cup Series championship lead.

Briscoe delivered one of the most thrilling finishes of the 2026 season, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell by just 0.029 seconds to win the Bank of America 400.

The victory sent Briscoe climbing two spots in the Chase standings and gave him a much-needed boost with only four races remaining.

Larson, meanwhile, didn’t need another trip to Victory Lane to keep control of the championship picture.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished sixth after leading a race-high 97 laps and winning Stage 1. He now holds a 49-point advantage over Denny Hamlin, with Bell lurking just two points behind Hamlin.

But Charlotte wasn’t nearly as kind to everyone. Joey Logano lost ground despite a top-10 finish, while early crashes dealt major blows to Bubba Wallace, William Byron and Ty Gibbs.

Here’s how the NASCAR Chase standings look after Charlotte, who’s gaining ground and which drivers have the most work ahead of them.

Full NASCAR Chase Standings After Charlotte

Here are the complete NASCAR Chase standings following the Oct. 11 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Position Driver Points Behind Larson 1 Kyle Larson Leader 2 Denny Hamlin 49 3 Christopher Bell 51 4 Chase Briscoe 65 5 Ryan Blaney 85 6 Joey Logano 92 7 Tyler Reddick 114 8 Austin Cindric 145 9 Ty Gibbs 156 10 Carson Hocevar 180 11 Bubba Wallace 185 12 Chase Elliott 185 13 William Byron 208 14 Daniel Suarez 215 15 Chris Buescher 216 16 Ryan Preece 227

Chase Briscoe Gains Ground, but Kyle Larson Keeps NASCAR Chase Lead

Chase Briscoe was Charlotte’s biggest winner, edging Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell by 0.029 seconds and jumping two spots to fourth in the Chase standings. He now trails Kyle Larson by 65 points.

Bell also gained ground, finishing second after leading 93 laps and winning Stage 2. He’s now just two points behind Denny Hamlin, who recovered from an early pit-road penalty to finish fifth.

Larson, however, remains firmly in control. Despite finishing sixth, the Hendrick Motorsports driver led a race-high 97 laps, won Stage 1 and left Charlotte with a 49-point advantage over Hamlin.

NASCAR Chase Losers: Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace and William Byron

Joey Logano finished ninth but slipped two positions to sixth in the standings, falling 92 points behind Larson.

Bubba Wallace and William Byron suffered far worse afternoons. Both were caught in a Stage 1 crash involving Alex Bowman, finishing 37th and 39th, respectively. Wallace dropped to 11th in points, while Byron fell to 13th.

Ty Gibbs also lost ground after early suspension damage left him eight laps down in 34th place. He slipped to ninth in the Chase standings, 156 points behind Larson.

With four races remaining, Larson still holds a sizable advantage, but Briscoe’s Charlotte victory has tightened the battle among his closest challengers.