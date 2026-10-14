Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Police Department Trade Jabs Over Speeding

Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows a thing or two about going fast. But apparently, even NASCAR royalty isn’t getting a free pass from the Greensboro Police Department.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner found himself in a playful exchange with the North Carolina police department on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after officers shared a warning about speeding that NASCAR fans could certainly appreciate.

The department’s social media post referenced one of the most recognizable sayings associated with Earnhardt’s legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

And once Dale Jr. caught wind of it, he couldn’t resist chiming in.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Responds to Police Department’s Speeding Warning

The Greensboro Police Department kicked things off with a message aimed squarely at NASCAR fans.

“‘Raise hell. Praise Dale’ is not an appropriate response when we ask you why you were speeding,” the department wrote on X.

The phrase has long been a favorite among fans of the seven-time Cup Series champion, whose aggressive driving style and larger-than-life personality earned him the nickname “The Intimidator.”

Apparently, though, invoking Earnhardt’s name won’t do much to impress an officer with a radar gun.

Dale Jr. saw an opportunity to have a little fun with the department’s warning and jumped into the replies.

“Surely that should reduce it down to 10mph or less over the limit… 😀” he wrote.

It was a reasonable proposal, at least by NASCAR standards. But the Greensboro Police Department wasn’t interested in negotiating.

Greensboro Police Department Has the Last Word

The department wasted little time delivering a comeback of its own.

“Sir, that will make it 107 mph.”

And just like that, Dale Jr.’s attempt to negotiate a little extra leeway on the speed limit had backfired spectacularly.

Of course, the entire exchange was a joke. Earnhardt wasn’t involved in an actual traffic stop, and there was no speeding citation to dispute.

Still, the interaction was a fitting reminder of just how deeply the Earnhardt name remains woven into NASCAR culture, particularly in North Carolina.

Dale Sr.’s famous black No. 3 Chevrolet, his seven Cup Series championships and the countless stories surrounding his career have kept his legacy alive more than two decades after his death in 2001.

His son, meanwhile, has never been shy about embracing that history or having a little fun with NASCAR fans along the way.

This time, though, the Greensboro Police Department got the final word.

And if its response is any indication, shouting “Raise hell. Praise Dale” probably isn’t the best strategy the next time someone sees flashing lights in the rearview mirror.