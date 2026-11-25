Alex Bowman will give up the No. 48 car for the 2027 Daytona 500 as Jimmie Johnson prepares to use the number for his final NASCAR Cup Series start. Bowman will still compete in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, but Hendrick Motorsports has not announced the temporary number he will use.

The change marks the first time since 2020 that Bowman will race in the Cup Series with a different number. After using the No. 84 in recent Daytona 500 starts, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson will make one final appearance in the No. 48.

The move comes as Bowman prepares for his final full-time season in 2027, while Johnson plans to close his NASCAR career with one more run in the car that defined his championship years.

Jimmie Johnson Returns to No. 48 for 2027 Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson will reclaim the No. 48 for the 2027 Daytona 500, giving him one final opportunity to race with the number he used during his historic Hendrick Motorsports career. Johnson won 83 Cup Series races and seven championships while driving the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Since retiring from full-time competition after the 2020 season, Johnson has made selected NASCAR Cup Series starts with Legacy Motor Club. He used the No. 84 for his Daytona 500 appearances beginning in 2023, but that number is now assigned to Riley Herbst at 23XI Racing.

Johnson’s No. 48 Toyota will enter the Daytona 500 as a non-chartered car. NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional will secure its place in the field, expanding the starting lineup from 40 to 41 cars.

Johnson said the chance to return to the No. 48 was “far more than a number,” reflecting the memories and relationships tied to it. He also thanked Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally and others who helped arrange the deal.

Alex Bowman Daytona 500 Number Change Confirmed

Alex Bowman will not use the No. 48 in the 2027 Daytona 500, ending his run with the number that he inherited after Johnson’s retirement. Bowman has driven the No. 48 since 2021 and previously raced the No. 88 after replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The three-time Daytona 500 polesitter and former race runner-up will still compete at Daytona as he begins his final full-time NASCAR season. Hendrick Motorsports has yet to confirm Bowman’s temporary number for the Daytona 500.

The No. 25 has emerged as a possible option because of its history at Hendrick Motorsports, but the team has not announced a decision. The number has recorded 17 victories and last appeared full-time with Chase Elliott in 2015. Casey Mears last won with the No. 25 in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600.

Hendrick Motorsports Makes Major Team Changes Ahead of 2027

The Daytona 500 number change comes amid wider changes at Hendrick Motorsports. The organization recently swapped the No. 24 and No. 48 team operations, moving crews, cars and equipment while keeping the drivers and numbers in place.

Rudy Fugle, who previously worked with William Byron’s No. 24 team for six seasons, will become Bowman’s crew chief in 2027. Adam Wall will move to Byron’s program.

The changes are aimed at giving Bowman a strong group for his final full-time season and preparing the No. 48 team for Connor Zilisch, who is expected to take over in 2028 after moving from Trackhouse Racing.

Bowman signed a one-year extension in July 2026 to remain at Hendrick through 2027 before stepping away from full-time racing. He dealt with a concussion, a broken back from a sprint-car crash and vertigo symptoms that sidelined him for four races in 2026. He finished 26th in the standings.

The 69th Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 21, 2027, with live coverage on Fox. The race will begin Bowman’s farewell season with a temporary number and mark Johnson’s final Cup Series appearance.