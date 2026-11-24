Dodge’s long-awaited return to the NASCAR Cup Series has generated plenty of excitement, but Kevin Harvick isn’t getting caught up in the nostalgia.

The 2014 Cup Series champion knows what it takes to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, and he isn’t convinced Dodge will be afforded much patience once its cars hit the racetrack in 2027.

Speaking on “Speed with Harvick and Buxton,” Harvick addressed the manufacturer’s impending comeback, the financial resources necessary to make it successful and the pressure that will accompany its return after 14 seasons away.

His comments come at a particularly interesting time for Dodge’s parent company, Stellantis, which is preparing to pull back from several major international motorsports programs while expanding its investment in NASCAR.

Kevin Harvick Questions the Financial Demands of Dodge’s NASCAR Return

While NASCAR is gaining a manufacturer, other racing series are losing factory programs.

Peugeot will conclude its Hypercar program in the FIA World Endurance Championship following the 2026 season, while Citroën and Opel will withdraw from factory competition in Formula E following the 2026-27 season.

Harvick believes Stellantis’ ambitions in NASCAR could have influenced those decisions.

“It seems as though this was the way that this was all going to go, and I think a lot of that has to do with the NASCAR program and selling pickup trucks and the things that they’re doing to get back into Cup racing,” Harvick said.

Although Stellantis has not confirmed a direct financial connection between the European racing cuts and Dodge’s NASCAR comeback, Harvick emphasized the investment required to establish a competitive Cup Series operation.

“It’s going to need a lot of money, and they’re going to need it to be able to get their teams off the ground to do what they want to do,” he said.

Stellantis began rebuilding its NASCAR presence in 2026 when Ram joined the Craftsman Truck Series through a partnership with Kaulig Racing. Dodge will follow in 2027, with Kaulig serving as its anchor team in the Cup Series.

Harvick Warns Dodge About Heightened Expectations in 2027

Dodge’s return carries a particularly high bar. The last time the manufacturer competed in the Cup Series, Brad Keselowski delivered it a championship in 2012.

Fourteen seasons later, Dodge will enter a vastly different competitive landscape against three established manufacturers in Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

Harvick believes Ram’s first season back in the Truck Series offered Stellantis an opportunity to reacclimate to NASCAR without the same level of scrutiny it will face in Cup.

“I think they got their feet wet in the Truck Series this year. Didn’t really have any results, but I would say that those expectations are going to change as they go forward that they’re going to need results on the racetrack, and you’re not going to be able to hide in the Cup Series anymore,” Harvick said.

The enthusiasm surrounding Dodge’s comeback will undoubtedly make it one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2027 Daytona 500. How long that goodwill lasts, however, could depend heavily on what happens once the green flag drops.

“When you get into that Cup spotlight, you’re going to be criticized in a way that you haven’t been criticized before,” Harvick continued.

For all the anticipation surrounding Dodge’s return, Harvick’s message is clear: Simply being back in NASCAR won’t be enough.