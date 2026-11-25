The Droplight NASCAR sponsor scandal has taken another turn after federal filings revealed millions of dollars in alleged investor money connected to motorsports.

Droplight co-founder Phillip Williams is accused of diverting more than $11 million to an unnamed auto racing team as part of an alleged investment fraud involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to Vikrant Damke of EssentiallySports and motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass, federal filings also detail a separate $500,000 racing sponsorship payment allegedly made by co-founder Devin Johnson. Neither racing recipient has been publicly identified.

The allegations have raised questions about Droplight’s sponsorship relationships across NASCAR and IndyCar, although no racing team or driver has been accused of knowingly participating in the alleged financial scheme.

Droplight NASCAR Sponsor Fraud Allegations Reveal Millions in Spending

The federal allegations center on Phillip Patrick Williams, 51, and Devin Allen Johnson, 29, who were arrested on November 18 over an alleged $560 million to $600 million investment fraud involving Backward Hat Capital.

According to Vikrant Damke’s report for EssentiallySports, the CFTC alleges Williams used his company, KMAP, to divert investor funds for personal expenses and business transfers. One transaction allegedly involved more than $11 million going to an apparent auto racing team.

Bob Pockrass also highlighted the alleged $11 million racing team payment, noting that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) was not named in the CFTC complaint.

The filing also lists more than $3.2 million in apparent real estate purchases, $3 million sent to a bare-knuckle fighting promoter, and over $1.8 million spent on luxury car garage space. The racing team receiving the alleged $11 million payment was not identified.

Droplight NASCAR Sponsor Ties Raise Questions Over $500,000 Payment

The allegations also involve Williams’ co-founder Johnson, who allegedly used $500,000 in investor money for an apparent auto racing sponsorship.

Damke reported that the CFTC filing does not identify the recipient. Pockrass also noted the alleged sponsorship payment, but the regulatory filing does not name the racing organization involved.

Johnson’s separate business, SalesAi, previously sponsored Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s No. 24 entry in the Indianapolis 500. However, that sponsorship history does not establish that the team received the alleged $500,000 payment.

The SEC separately alleges that Droplight received $31 million from KMAP. The agency named Droplight as a relief defendant, alleging the company had no legitimate claim to the funds. Droplight itself has not been accused of participating in the alleged investment fraud.

Backward Hat Capital allegedly raised more than $560 million from over 2,000 investors by promising returns of at least 6% monthly through an AI-powered foreign exchange trading strategy. Regulators allege that little actual trading took place, with more than $250 million used to pay earlier investors.

Droplight NASCAR Sponsor Deals Face Scrutiny After Arrests

Droplight had established sponsorship relationships across American motorsports, including IndyCar, NASCAR’s Truck Series and other racing categories.

The company sponsored Louis Foster’s No. 45 Honda at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, while also maintaining connections with Freedom Racing in NASCAR. Johnson’s SalesAi business had previously appeared on Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Indianapolis 500 entry.

Following the allegations, Droplight was removed from RLL’s partner list. The team said it was aware of the allegations and was conducting a fact-finding process. Other organizations, including Butler University Athletics and Grand Park Sports Campus, also began reviewing their relationships with Droplight.

Federal authorities have secured emergency relief, including an asset freeze and the appointment of a temporary receiver over certain connected companies and assets. Williams and Johnson face criminal charges, while the SEC and CFTC civil cases remain ongoing.

No racing organization has been accused of knowingly accepting misappropriated investor funds. The allegations have not been proven in court, and both defendants remain presumed innocent.