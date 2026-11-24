Mother Nature has proven to be NASCAR’s worst nightmare. Between the fans in attendance, to those watching at home, to all the drivers and teams that prepare to race on a scheduled day, a postponement due to inclement weather is the worst-case scenario.

Luckily, when it comes to points-paying Cup Series races, NASCAR has gotten the upper hand on Mother Nature in recent memory. For the second year in a row, NASCAR has not been forced to postpone a points-paying Cup race due to inclement weather.

It is the longest streak in the sport’s history since a 132-race stretch did not see any postponements that stretched from 1993-1995. The 1994 and 1995 Cup Series seasons were previously the last time NASCAR avoided postponing a race for two straight seasons.

NASCAR Avoids Postponing Cup Races For Second Straight Season

The 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium was the last official NASCAR Cup race to be postponed. However, it was an exhibition race, therefore not affecting the points-paying race record.

The Cook Out Clash was pushed from Sunday, February 1, to Wednesday, February 4, after a massive snowstorm hammered the Carolinas.

When it comes to points-paying races, the Cup Series avoided the disaster of rescheduling a race to the following day.

Fans travel from all over the country to see NASCAR Cup races, making a postponement a difficult situation for those who planned on returning to work, school, etc. the next day.

It has been 84 races since NASCAR was forced to reschedule a points-paying Cup Series race, with the latest postponement being the 2024 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The race ran 51 of the scheduled 200 laps before NASCAR was forced to pull the plug due to rain and finish the remainder of the race the following day.

NASCAR’s last pre-race postponement was the 2024 Daytona 500, which was moved from Sunday to Monday after the field did not turn a single lap due to rain.

Despite No Postponements, NASCAR Was Still Affected By Weather in 2026

The NASCAR Cup Series did not see the worst-case scenario happen regarding Mother Nature. However, the Cup Series was hindered by inclement weather in other ways this past season.

The Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was called after 373 of the race’s scheduled 400 laps due to rain. Because the race was well past the halfway mark, Daniel Suarez was declared the winner of the crown jewel race.

The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway saw a 3-hour, 9-minute weather delay after Lap 109 due to rain and lightning in the area. Fortunately, NASCAR was able to resume the race, which ended well past midnight on the East Coast.

Ryan Blaney went on to win the race.

NASCAR also had a number of races run under wet-weather conditions. Most notably, the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway started under damp conditions. Goodyear rolled out its wet-weather tires, which are designed to run on damp surfaces.

Eventually, the track dried up, and NASCAR returned to the usual sticker Goodyear tires that run on dry conditions.

While Mother Nature was kind to NASCAR on its scheduled race days, inclement weather plagued Cup Series qualifying throughout 2026. Cup qualifying was canceled nine times due to rain, forcing NASCAR to set the starting lineup by the metric.

Four of those times came within the first six races of the Chase, the first time such a thing has happened in NASCAR Cup history.