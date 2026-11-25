Kansas Speedway will bring IndyCar back for the first time in 17 years, adding another major event to its NASCAR race weekend in May 2027.

The announcement on November 24 confirmed a four-series schedule featuring IndyCar, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

The packed Kansas Speedway race weekend will run May 7-9, with FOX Sports covering all four series.

The move brings IndyCar back to the 1.5-mile oval for the first time since 2010 and gives fans three racing series on track Saturday. NASCAR will headline Sunday’s schedule with the AdventHealth 400, while IndyCar joins the Truck Series for Saturday’s doubleheader.

The expanded weekend adds another major event to the 2027 NASCAR schedule and puts Kansas Speedway in the spotlight ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

Kansas Speedway IndyCar Return Brings a Packed NASCAR Weekend

Kansas Speedway last hosted IndyCar in 2010, ending a run that began when the track opened in 2001. The 2027 event will mark the series’ 11th race at the venue. Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said the addition gives fans more racing action during one weekend.

“This is an incredible win for race fans. Adding the NTT IndyCar Series to our May weekend provides tremendous excitement and value, with three distinct disciplines on track the same day. The NTT IndyCar Series has a rich racing history here at Kansas Speedway, so we know there will be action at every turn.”

IndyCar president Doug Boles also welcomed the return, pointing to the track’s history of close racing and the series’ growing momentum.

“Kansas has a history of producing some of the most thrilling, wheel-to-wheel action in our sport, and we know how passionate race fans are about IndyCar on ovals,” Boles said.

NASCAR and IndyCar Schedule for Kansas Speedway in May 2027

The ARCA Menards Series will kick off the Kansas Speedway weekend on Friday, May 7. IndyCar and the NASCAR Truck Series will share Saturday, May 8, before the NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, May 9, with the AdventHealth 400.

Specific start times have not been announced. The four-series program will feature NASCAR and IndyCar racing across three days, with FOX Sports broadcasting the events.

Kansas also becomes the third joint NASCAR and IndyCar weekend on the 2027 schedule. The Truck Series will race on the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 6, one day before IndyCar begins its season there. Phoenix Raceway will then host Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, IndyCar and ARCA events from March 12-14.

IndyCar Adds Kansas Before Indianapolis 500

The Kansas Speedway race expands the 2027 IndyCar schedule to 18 races for the second straight season. After Kansas, the series will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 15, followed by the 111th Indianapolis 500 on May 30.

The addition gives IndyCar another high-speed oval ahead of the Indianapolis 500. Kansas and Phoenix will be the two ovals where NASCAR and IndyCar share a race weekend in 2027.

NASCAR’s national series will return to Kansas Speedway from October 1-3. The October weekend will feature Cup, Truck, O’Reilly Auto Parts and ARCA races, including the ARCA season finale and playoff events for the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series.

Kansas Speedway expects to release ticket information and additional schedule details in the coming months.