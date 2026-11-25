Trackhouse Racing has introduced an AI-powered tool that could change how VIP guests experience NASCAR race weekends. The team developed 88Bot, an artificial intelligence persona of Connor Zilisch’s No. 88 stock car, to provide live race updates and answer questions inside its pit box.

The app gives guests access to race information, team operations, and on-track developments on their smartphones. Trackhouse hopes the technology will make its hospitality experience more engaging while giving visitors a closer look at what happens behind the scenes.

The project combines real-time NASCAR data, artificial intelligence, and voice technology to turn complex race information into something guests can easily understand, without taking away from the excitement of watching the race.

Trackhouse Racing Introduces AI Technology to NASCAR Hospitality

Trackhouse Racing developed 88Bot to improve the experience for guests visiting its pit box, which typically accommodates 30 to 60 people during a race weekend. Visitors include family members, sponsors, partners, and team personnel.

The AI persona represents Zilisch’s No. 88 Chevrolet and can provide updates using race-day data. The system processes approximately 25,000 data messages per second, including telemetry, team communications, competitive analysis, and strategic information.

Team owner Justin Marks said the project grew from the amount of information available during a race weekend and the need to make that data useful to guests.

“There’s so much happening beyond just what you see on the racetrack with communications, with competitive analysis, with strategic planning, all of these things. So it made sense for us to figure out a way to distill this massive, live, constantly developing data set into the guest experience.”

How Connor Zilisch’s 88Bot App Works

The development process started with a simpler concept that displayed the car’s position on a track outline using a tablet. In summer 2024, Trackhouse teamed up with digital design company Very Good Ventures at Daytona International Speedway to take the project to the next level.

The team tested an early version with a fixed tablet during the 2025 NASCAR season before expanding the project into the app-based 88Bot experience.

Testing presented challenges because the team had limited time to work inside the pit box before races. Very Good Ventures director of concept technology Kyle Crouse explained that testing often had to happen just hours before the race.

“You really only get a couple of hours a week that you can even work on this stuff in the environment because the pit box gets set up maybe three hours, four hours before we flag,” Crouse said. “And that’s the window that you have to start testing and making sure that everything’s connected.”

The system uses technology from LiveKit, which provides AI voice and streaming tools. General manager of robotics David Chen said managing the information was possible, but efficiently moving large amounts of data through the application presented the bigger challenge.

Trackhouse Racing Plans to Expand AI Guest Experience

Marks believes AI technology can support traditional NASCAR hospitality rather than replace it. He said Trackhouse wants to use technology to make the race-day experience more informative and engaging for visitors.

“Technology is at a place now where it can really serve as the bedrock underneath those authentic experiences,” Marks said.

The team is also exploring how technology could help guests prepare for race weekends before arriving at the track. NASCAR visits different venues throughout the season, each with unique layouts, access points, parking arrangements, and meeting locations.

Marks said future tools could help visitors organize their weekends weeks before an event.

“In our sport, every single week, we’re going to a different venue. It’s got different ingress and egress. It’s got different garage setup, different meeting points for guest managers, all these kinds of things.”

Trackhouse has yet to reveal the total cost of developing the 88Bot technology. The project reflects the growing use of AI and real-time data across sports hospitality, while Connor Zilisch continues driving the No. 88 Chevrolet through the 2027 season.