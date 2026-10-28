Denny Hamlin Slams NASCAR’s Talladega Yellow-Line Calls After Controversial Finish

Denny Hamlin and NASCAR communications executive Mike Forde clashed over the sanctioning body’s handling of controversial yellow-line decisions at Talladega Superspeedway.

Forde defended NASCAR’s officials after Hamlin challenged their officiating and questioned the organization’s account of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 incidents.

The disagreement followed Kyle Larson’s dramatic victory, which came after a charge from outside the top 10 on the final lap. The finish sparked questions about several drivers who went below the double yellow lines, a restricted area on superspeedways.

NASCAR reviewed the incidents but handed out no penalties that changed the finishing order. A subsequent breakdown on the Hauler Talk podcast attempted to explain the decisions. Hamlin wasn’t convinced. His criticism quickly turned into a public back-and-forth with Forde.

Hamlin Questions NASCAR’s Decisions, Forde Defends Race Control

Hamlin took aim at NASCAR after The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck shared a summary of the Hauler Talk discussion on X.

“My goodness. This is horrible officiating or horrible comms. I think it might be both,” Hamlin wrote.

Forde initially responded with a short message: “Thanks for listening.”

Hamlin then clarified that he hadn’t listened to the podcast himself.

“I didn’t. I read. Which in case im guessing Jeff just misquoted you.”

Forde responded more forcefully, separating his communication concerns from his view of the officiating crew.

“Horrible comms,” Forde wrote. “The officiating crew is as good as it has ever been, and it really shouldn’t be up for debate.”

Hamlin has questioned the consistency of yellow-line enforcement before, including incidents involving Bubba Wallace at Atlanta earlier in the 2026 season. He has also discussed the rule on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

Why NASCAR Let the Talladega Incidents Stand

Officials had to assess whether drivers crossed the double yellow line, gained an advantage, or were forced underneath it by another car before determining if a penalty was warranted. Gluck’s account of Hauler Talk says a driver’s entire tire must pass below the line for the maneuver to count, the move must advance the driver’s position, and no other competitor can have forced it.

Larson escaped a penalty after officials determined his tires had not crossed completely over the line.

Austin Hill’s case involved a separate incident. He went below the line while passing Larson in Turn 2, but Hill later lost power and finished last on the lead lap. NASCAR indicated he likely would have received a black flag if the violation had affected his finishing position.

Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar also went below the line. Officials determined Todd Gilliland forced them into the restricted area, so they didn’t penalize either driver. Officials also reviewed whether to penalize Gilliland, but could not determine whether he intentionally drove the other cars below the line.

Those distinctions are at the heart of the debate. Officials had to assess whether a tire went beyond the boundary, whether the driver gained an advantage, and whether another car’s conduct left the driver with no viable option. The review ultimately decided which drivers faced punishment and which ones escaped without sanctions.

Larson’s Victory Heightens Tension in the Championship Battle

Larson’s strong late push produced the day’s most significant result and widened his lead in the Chase standings. Hamlin finished eighth, leaving Alabama behind the leader with two races remaining.

The victory stood, but the discussion over the finish continued. NASCAR has turned to Hauler Talk throughout the season to explain disputed decisions and procedural rulings, including minimum-speed warnings. NASCAR also issued minimum-speed warnings on Sunday as drivers backed off the pace to stretch their fuel over the lengthy green-flag run.

Forde and the podcast crew have emphasized that borderline decisions should be reviewed against video and data before they’re finalized. Hamlin’s reaction underscores NASCAR’s ongoing difficulty: explaining the basis for a ruling may not satisfy fans who still wonder whether the rules are enforced consistently.

With the championship fight approaching its conclusion, NASCAR faces continued scrutiny over its superspeedway rules. Larson took the win without changing the finishing order. Still, Hamlin’s criticism and Forde’s emphatic defense have kept the Talladega yellow-line controversy alive.