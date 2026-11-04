Carson Hocevar Set for Unexpected Return to NASCAR Track After Suspension

Carson Hocevar won’t be behind the wheel at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. But he isn’t staying away from the track, either.

Just days after Spire Motorsports suspended him from the NASCAR Cup Series season finale, Hocevar is scheduled to meet with reporters Friday, Nov. 6, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The media availability, listed on NASCAR’s official weekend schedule, is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at the track’s media center desk. It will give Hocevar an opportunity to address the fallout from his actions at Martinsville Speedway, where his driving drew criticism from fellow competitors and resulted in substantial penalties.

Hocevar has already issued a public apology. Friday’s appearance, however, will put him in front of reporters for the first time since the suspension was announced.

Carson Hocevar Will Face Reporters at Homestead-Miami

Hocevar’s appearance comes during what should have been his final race weekend of the 2026 season.

Instead, Justin Haley will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet in Sunday’s championship race while Hocevar watches from the sidelines.

The distinction between his team suspension and NASCAR’s disciplinary action is important. Spire made the decision to remove Hocevar from the car for the finale, but NASCAR did not suspend his competition credentials.

That leaves the 23-year-old free to attend the event, even though he won’t compete.

And there will be no shortage of questions.

During Sunday’s race at Martinsville, Hocevar’s actions on track, including incidents involving abrupt slowing in traffic, angered other drivers and contributed to a difficult afternoon for multiple competitors.

NASCAR subsequently fined Hocevar $100,000 and deducted 25 driver points. Spire also announced that he would sit out the season finale, citing conduct that did not reflect the organization’s standards.

Hocevar Already Apologized, but Questions Remain

On Tuesday, Hocevar acknowledged the seriousness of the situation in a statement shared on social media.

“This is an embarrassing day for me,” he wrote, before apologizing to the people who gave him his opportunity in the Cup Series, along with his team, sponsors and fans.

He also acknowledged crossing a line with his driving and said he understood why Spire decided to replace him for Homestead-Miami.

Hocevar concluded by expressing his intention to return in 2027 as a better driver, competitor and teammate.

His statement took responsibility for the situation, but it did not provide the kind of detailed explanation reporters will likely seek Friday.

Among the questions facing Hocevar are what led to his decisions at Martinsville, what conversations followed with Spire leadership and how he plans to rebuild trust with competitors heading into next season.

There is also the matter of his championship standing. The 25-point deduction dropped Hocevar to 13th in the Cup Series standings, putting a potential top-10 finish in jeopardy.

The timing makes Friday’s appearance particularly significant. With NASCAR preparing to crown its 2026 champions, Hocevar will return to the paddock under circumstances few could have anticipated before Martinsville.

He won’t be racing for a result this weekend. But what he says Friday could help shape how his 2027 comeback begins.