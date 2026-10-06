Who Is Kasey Kahne’s Partner? Fast Facts About Amy Long

Kasey Kahne is preparing for another chapter in his racing career, and the former NASCAR Cup Series star’s return to the spotlight has renewed interest in his life away from the track.

Kahne, who stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition in 2018, is expected to return to full-time NASCAR racing in 2027 with Spire Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series. The comeback will put one of the sport’s most popular drivers from the 2000s and 2010s back on the national stage.

Away from racing, Kahne has built a life with longtime partner Amy Long. The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, but Long had a television career of her own before she and Kahne got together.

Here’s what to know about Kahne’s partner and their family.

Amy Long Appeared on ‘The Bachelor’

Long may be familiar to reality television fans.

Before her relationship with Kahne, she worked as a local television news reporter and appeared as a contestant on Season 18 of ABC’s “The Bachelor” in 2014.

The season starred Juan Pablo Galavis and featured Long among the women competing for his final rose. Her run on the show was brief, however, as she was eliminated during the second week.

Years later, Long’s life would intersect with another very different kind of television star.

Kahne and Long have been publicly linked since 2020. Although the couple has shared glimpses of their life together over the years, they have generally kept their relationship relatively private.

One important distinction: Long is Kahne’s longtime partner. There has been no public announcement that the two are married.

Kasey Kahne and Amy Long Share a Daughter

Kahne and Long welcomed their daughter, Ana Danielle, in January 2023.

Kahne is also a father to son Tanner, who was born in October 2015 during his previous relationship with Samantha Sheets. That makes Kahne a father of two, while Ana is the child he shares with Long.

Family life has become an increasingly visible part of Kahne’s world since he left full-time Cup Series competition. But racing never really disappeared.

Kahne continued competing on dirt after his NASCAR departure and remained involved in the sport through Kasey Kahne Racing, the highly successful sprint car organization he founded. He also made select NASCAR appearances, including a return to the racing circuit at Rockingham in 2025.

Now, nearly a decade after his last full-time NASCAR season, Kahne is reportedly preparing to take on a much larger racing schedule again.

His expected 2027 move to Spire would bring him back into the NASCAR garage on a regular basis and put an entirely new spotlight on a driver whose career once included 18 Cup Series victories.

This time, Kahne returns at a very different stage of his life, with Long and his two children part of the family waiting beyond the racetrack.