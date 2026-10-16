NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Issues Kyle Larson Warning as Chase Rivals Face a Costly Problem

Kevin Harvick warned NASCAR Cup Series Chase contenders that their chances of catching Kyle Larson are dwindling.

Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, the former Cup Series champion pointed to Larson’s growing points lead after Chase Briscoe won the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson holds a 49-point advantage over Denny Hamlin, 51 points over Christopher Bell and 65 points over Briscoe.

Ryan Blaney trails by 85 points, while Joey Logano sits 92 points behind. With four races remaining, Harvick believes the drivers chasing Larson have only three realistic opportunities to close the gap before the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson’s ability to collect valuable points even without winning has made the challenge harder for his rivals.

NASCAR Chase Standings: Kyle Larson Keeps Rivals Under Pressure

Larson maintained his advantage despite Briscoe taking victory at Charlotte. Harvick credited the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team for managing the race and protecting its points lead.

“I’m mean, Hamlin took a shot at him when he got into the back of Larson there to try to move him. And he did; he moved him, got a few spots. Larson didn’t fall very far back. And they just navigated their day.”

The former driver explained that Larson didn’t need to win or finish in the top five to maintain his position. Starting on the pole after qualifying was canceled also helped Larson collect stage points and lead laps during the opening stages.

“At this point, it’s just damage control, right? If you’re going to have a sixth-place car, finish sixth.”

Briscoe’s victory helped him gain ground, but the points gap between Larson and his closest challengers remained significant. Harvick said Larson’s team did what it needed to do to preserve its advantage heading into the remaining races.

Kevin Harvick Explains Why NASCAR Rivals Have Only Three Chances

Harvick believes the remaining schedule gives Larson’s rivals little time to change the championship picture.

“Here’s the thing, though. There’s really only three left for everybody else.”

Phoenix, Talladega and Martinsville offer the main opportunities for Hamlin, Bell, Briscoe and the other contenders to reduce Larson’s lead before the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Harvick also identified Tyler Reddick as a potential contender at Homestead, where he expects Larson to remain difficult to beat if the No. 5 Chevrolet continues performing at its current level.

“Those guys, I just don’t see them beating Kyle Larson by much at Homestead, if at all. I think that the main player at Homestead is going to be Tyler Reddick.”

He added that Larson’s ability to run close to the wall when needed makes him a tough opponent when his car runs well.

“If you go to Homestead, if the money was on the line and you can beat Kyle Larson, that would surprise me.”

NASCAR Cup Series Chase: What Larson’s Rivals Must Do Next

The next three races offer Larson’s rivals their best opportunity to reduce the points deficit before the championship event. A strong finish, combined with a difficult race for Larson, would help narrow the gap.

Hamlin and Bell remain closer to Larson than Briscoe, but both need consistent results and valuable stage points to challenge the leader. Briscoe’s victories at Las Vegas and Charlotte have strengthened his position, but his 65-point deficit still leaves him with considerable ground to make up.

Larson’s ability to score points without winning remains a major advantage. Even when the No. 5 Chevrolet isn’t the fastest car, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has kept collecting results that protect his championship position.

Harvick’s assessment puts pressure on the remaining NASCAR Chase contenders to make their moves before Homestead. If Larson maintains his current form through Phoenix, Talladega and Martinsville, his rivals could reach the championship race with little room left to close the gap.