NASCAR Cup Series Chaos Grows as Charlotte Weather Forces Major Changes

Rain threw NASCAR’s Chase weekend into disarray at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Officials scrapped practice and qualifying for both the Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series after wet weather disrupted the schedule. The decision left teams without a chance to test their cars or fine-tune their setups before two crucial postseason races on the 1.5-mile oval.

NASCAR first scrapped practice and qualifying for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before canceling the Cup Series sessions later Saturday. Officials had moved the Saturday schedule forward by two hours to avoid the worst of the rain, but wet conditions continued across the Charlotte area.

Despite the NASCAR weather disruption, both races remained on the schedule as of Saturday afternoon. NASCAR used its rulebook formula to determine the starting lineups, putting points leader Kyle Larson at the front of the Cup Series field.

NASCAR Weather Forces Charlotte Practice and Qualifying Cancellations

NASCAR Communications announced the first cancellation early Saturday. “Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has been canceled. The starting lineup will be set per the rule book. There is currently no change to NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.”

Officials eventually canceled Cup Series practice and Busch Light Pole qualifying due to ongoing rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced the decision on its main account, stating: “NEWS: Cup Series practice and #BuschLightPole qualifying at @CLTMotorSpdwy have been canceled due to weather. The lineup will be set per the rule book, with @KyleLarsonRacin leading the field to green.”

The cancellations were due to earlier schedule adjustments aimed at providing both series with more track time before the rain worsened. However, persistent showers from the remnants of former Hurricane Isaias prevented NASCAR from completing either series’ sessions.

NASCAR Starting Lineups Set for Charlotte Races

With qualifying canceled, NASCAR used its standard rulebook formula to determine the starting positions. The calculation gives 70 percent weight to a driver’s finish in the most recent race and 30 percent to their position in the owner standings.

Carson Kvapil of JR Motorsports is set to start from the pole for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Blue Cross NC 300. Corey Day, Jesse Love, Brent Crews, and Sam Mayer are among the projected top-five starters following him. The 200-lap race will start at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, featuring all 38 entries.

Kyle Larson will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag for Sunday’s Bank of America 400. Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric are among the other drivers expected near the front under the same formula.

The Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. NASCAR officials will continue monitoring conditions for any further changes to the Charlotte race weekend.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Faces More Rain Risks

Charlotte Motor Speedway adjusted its schedule Friday to avoid the worst weather. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice was moved to 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 9:35 a.m. Cup Series practice shifted to 11 a.m., with Busch Light Pole qualifying scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

The revised timetable failed to prevent the cancellations as rain from the weakening storm continued across the Carolinas. Forecasts pointed to more wet weather on Saturday, although drier conditions were expected later Sunday.

The weekend marks the first time since 2017 that Charlotte’s fall race weekend has used the traditional oval instead of the Roval layout. It also opens a run of five consecutive tripleheader weekends to close the 2026 NASCAR season.

The Craftsman Truck Series completed its EcoSave 200 on Friday night, leaving the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series as the main events for Saturday and Sunday.

The lost practice time adds a challenge for teams preparing for the postseason races.

Both races remained scheduled at their original times as of Saturday afternoon. NASCAR continued to monitor the weather while drivers prepared for two important events in the 2026 Chase.