How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Charlotte Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR fans looking for racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 10, can watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300 on The CW. Fans can also watch online via ESPN Unlimited and the CW app.

Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race has already concluded, with Layne Riggs winning the Ecosave 200 and cutting Kaden Honeycutt’s championship lead to 17 points. The NASCAR Cup Series will close the weekend Sunday with the Bank of America 400.

However, heavy rain has forced officials to move Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions earlier. Fans should check official NASCAR updates for further schedule changes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Race Results

Layne Riggs continued his strong 2026 campaign by winning Friday night’s Ecosave 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Piloting the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Riggs secured his seventh victory of the season and his 12th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Riggs began the race in 13th place but moved through the field to win the opening stage. Kaden Honeycutt, the championship leader, took Stage 2 and led 85 laps. Riggs led 47 laps in the 134-lap race before winning.

The race featured five cautions for 28 laps, including a red flag lasting nearly 13 minutes after an eight-truck crash on Lap 118.

Honeycutt stayed ahead late, but Riggs closed the gap in the final laps. With about seven laps remaining, Honeycutt got loose in Turn 4 and brushed the outside wall, allowing Riggs to take the lead. Riggs held off Christian Eckes to win by 0.596 seconds. Eckes finished second, while Honeycutt took third.

The victory also changed the championship picture. Riggs entered the race 37 points behind Honeycutt but reduced the gap to 17 points with four races remaining in the Chase.

Guide to Watching the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Blue Cross NC 300. Drivers will compete over 200 laps, covering 300 miles, with the green flag set for 4 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the NASCAR race live on The CW, with streaming available through ESPN Unlimited and the CW app, depending on location and subscription access. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

With rain threatening the Charlotte area, NASCAR has moved Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions up. Practice starts at 8:30 a.m. ET, while qualifying follows at 9:35 a.m. ET. Driver introductions are set for around 3:25 p.m. ET.

The Blue Cross NC 300 is the fifth event in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase. The race is still scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, but fans should check NASCAR’s official channels for any weather-related changes.

Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will not race on Saturday. Teams will hold practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

On Saturday, NASCAR Cup Series teams will hit the track for a practice session at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can watch both sessions on truTV or follow the action on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The upcoming Bank of America 400, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on October 11, takes center stage on Sunday. The race marks the sixth round of the 10-race Mobil 1 Chase.

Fans can watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on USA Network and HBO Max. USA Network’s pre-race coverage is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, while PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Schedule Changes and Weather Updates

The forecast of heavy rain may lead NASCAR to modify Saturday’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Forecasts call for showers and possible thunderstorms, with rainfall totals potentially reaching an inch or more in parts of the Charlotte area. Gusty northeast winds and localized flooding are also possible.

NASCAR moved practice and qualifying for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series two hours earlier to improve the chances of completing the sessions before conditions worsen.

However, the Blue Cross NC 300 remains scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and Sunday’s Bank of America 400 remains scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Parking at Charlotte Motor Speedway opens at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. ET on Saturday. Fans can enter through Gate 5A from 8:30 a.m., while the Fan Zone opens at 11 a.m. The remaining gates will open at 2 p.m. ET.

Fans should follow NASCAR.com and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s official channels for updates on the weather, TV coverage, and possible schedule changes.