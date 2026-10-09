NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Sounds Alarm Over O’Reilly Series’ Troubling Future

Denny Hamlin has raised concerns about the financial stability of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, warning that losing one major team could weaken the competition across the field.

The 23XI Racing co-owner discussed the issue on his Actions Detrimental podcast, where he talked about Sheldon Creed’s move from Haas Factory Team to Sam Hunt Racing.

Hamlin welcomed the move as a positive step for Sam Hunt Racing but used it to explain the financial pressure facing teams in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

He believes a small group of well-funded organizations provides much of the competitive equipment fans see each Saturday. If one of those teams withdraws, Hamlin warned, the series could struggle to maintain its current level of competition.

Denny Hamlin Explains NASCAR O’Reilly Series Financial Concerns

Hamlin praised Sam Hunt Racing for securing Creed, the current points leader, and described him as an experienced driver who could help the team compete.

“I think it’s good for Sam Hunt. He gets a proven race winner. Sheldon Creed is a steady, very good driver. I think that’s what that team needs too.”

However, Hamlin also highlighted the challenges facing smaller NASCAR O’Reilly Series teams. Hamlin credited Sam Hunt Racing, Ryan Sieg, JR Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing for keeping the O’Reilly Series competitive, warning that losing any one of them could seriously weaken the field.

“And listen, God bless Sam Hunt, Ryan Sieg, Dale Jr., and Joe Gibbs because if any one of those dominoes fall, and that series looks like ARCA,” Hamlin said.

He also mentioned Tommy Joe Martins’ team and welcomed what he described as a positive move to Ford. Hamlin said he appreciated the work the organization puts into its equipment each week.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Teams Face Pressure as Drivers Change Seats

Hamlin said the financial challenges behind NASCAR O’Reilly Series competition help explain why drivers frequently move between teams.

Hamlin also highlighted JR Motorsports’ importance to the series, warning that losing its five cars could leave a major gap in the competitive field.

“Yeah, I just, I’m telling you that series in my mind, it’s just really fragile,” Hamlin said. “Like if Dale Jr., for some reason, he’s not going to, but like, could you imagine those five cars not on the grid? It’s just, it’s not good.”

According to Hamlin, many drivers in the Saturday races pay team owners for their seats. This arrangement often forces drivers to compare financial offers rather than remain with organizations where they have established themselves.

“They’re switching teams like musical chairs every year. And the unfortunate truth is that 80% of those drivers in the Saturday races are paying some sum of money to the team owner to drive those cars,” Hamlin said.

He explained that team owners weigh competing offers, while drivers sometimes move elsewhere when they cannot meet the required financial terms.

Financial demands often push NASCAR O’Reilly Series drivers to switch teams, even when they have proven they can compete and win races.

Denny Hamlin Warns NASCAR O’Reilly Series Is Financially Fragile

Hamlin acknowledged that fans see a competitive product when they watch NASCAR O’Reilly Series races. However, he argued that the quality of the racing does not reflect the financial security of the organizations involved.

“I know it looks like the O’Reilly Series, from the fans’ perspective, is the most solid series that NASCAR has, but I’m telling you it is the most fragile when it comes to finances,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin believes top teams should prioritize proven drivers based on their ability to win races rather than how much money they bring to the organization. Instead, he argued, financial contributions from drivers play a major role in determining who gets those opportunities.

“Yeah, listen. The top 10 drivers in O’Reilly should be there because the owners just want them to go win races, but that is not the model that the O’Reilly Series is right now. I mean, that’s just not the truth.”

Hamlin’s comments highlight the challenge facing NASCAR O’Reilly Series teams as they balance competitive equipment, sponsorship funding, and driver payments. While the series continues to deliver close racing, he warned that its financial foundation remains vulnerable if one of its leading organizations steps away.