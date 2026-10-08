NASCAR Star Faces New Warning as Kevin Harvick Raises Fresh Championship Concerns

Kevin Harvick has raised concerns about Denny Hamlin’s mindset as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs enter another key stage. Hamlin started the 2026 NASCAR playoffs as a top championship favorite after a strong regular season. He now trails Kyle Larson by 40 points, with Charlotte ahead.

Harvick believes the points gap isn’t the biggest concern for Hamlin’s championship bid. Instead, he pointed to mistakes, pit-crew issues, and a shift in confidence around the No. 11 team.

Hamlin has also endured several playoff disappointments during his career without winning a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Harvick said those past results could add pressure as Hamlin tries again.

Kevin Harvick questions Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR confidence

Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast in an episode titled “Is Denny Hamlin blowing another Championship,” Harvick praised Hamlin’s leadership and technical input.

“Look, I think Denny’s a good leader,” Harvick said. “And I think Denny’s a good leader in what needs to be in the car and helping the engineers and the guidance of what needs to happen from setup and preparation.”

However, Harvick said he noticed uncertainty in Hamlin’s comments even after strong results. Hamlin qualified on the pole this week, but Harvick felt his comments still showed hesitation.

“Even after he qualified on the pole this week, you listened to his interview. It’s like, ‘Well, now we got to put all the pieces together. It’s like, there’s always that little bit of, ‘Well. Yeah, I don’t know. Well, yeah, but.’”

Harvick believes Hamlin’s previous NASCAR playoff failures could also affect his mindset.

“It’s tough when you get into this time of the season, and especially when you’ve been through as many of them as Denny has been through that haven’t gone your way for it not to just instantly be like, ‘Oh, here we go again,’” Harvick said.

NASCAR mistakes are adding pressure on Hamlin

Harvick also pointed to mistakes that have hurt Hamlin during the NASCAR playoffs. A first-stage spin prevented the No. 11 team from gaining valuable points on Larson.

Harvick said such mistakes are easier to make with the current Gen-7 car, but he noted they are unusual for Hamlin.

“I think that one thing that makes you believe that it gets to him a little bit is when you see these moments, like you see with Denny now, very easy to do in the Gen-7 car, and just have it get out from underneath you,” Harvick said.

“But not something that we ever see from Denny Hamlin. And it’s just these moments; just now they’re starting to pile up.”

Harvick also mentioned pit crew problems and other situations involving the No. 11 team.

“We’re five weeks in and they’re piling up with those mistakes and the pit crew and the situations that we’ve gone through and with the 11 car. So yeah, I mean, it’s not the same. It’s not the same type of confidence that we saw 10 weeks ago.”

Kyle Larson and NASCAR title rival look different

Harvick pointed to the different mental approach surrounding Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team under crew chief Cliff Daniels.

He highlighted Daniels’ ability to keep Larson confident when problems arise during NASCAR races.

“And it’s not the same when something goes bad. It’s not the same type of confidence that you hear on the radio from the crew chief, right?”

Harvick also credited Larson’s team for staying near the top of the NASCAR standings during difficult stretches earlier in the season.

“When you learn how to battle and grind and can keep your confidence up to that degree and believe in the guy who’s telling you what’s going on. It just seems like two different places mentally.”

Hamlin still has time to close the 40-point gap in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The Charlotte race provides another opportunity to gain ground on Larson, but Harvick believes the No. 11 team must also stop the mistakes from piling up.