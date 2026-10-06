NASCAR Team Co-Owner Sends Carson Hocevar a Brutal Warning Amid Growing Driver Tension

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson says Carson Hocevar’s claim that he doesn’t care what other NASCAR drivers think doesn’t tell the full story. Hocevar has built a strong fan base through his personality and aggressive style, but his on-track incidents have also created tension in the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

Speaking on Door Bumper Clear, Dickerson said Spire Motorsports does not want to change Hocevar’s personality. Instead, the team wants the driver to turn his speed into results and build a stronger NASCAR record.

Dickerson also said Hocevar works hard to connect with fans off the track. While Hocevar often says he does not care about outside criticism, Dickerson believes he does care about how other NASCAR drivers view him.

Jeff Dickerson Explains Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Personality

Dickerson said Hocevar puts more effort into connecting with NASCAR fans than many drivers.

“I think that’s the one that’s in everybody’s face,” Dickerson said. “It’s like, hey, this is a personality and all that. But I think the thing that sometimes with Carson that does not get seen is the work that he does that is not racing or racetrack related, like he legit is trying to meet these fans where they’re at.”

Dickerson said Hocevar rarely turns down opportunities to interact with fans.

“You know, and I just think he works at it more than I think a lot of the drivers these days want to work at it. I mean, just call it what it is. It’s just he doesn’t say no to anything.”

Hocevar’s personality has helped him develop a strong following, but his aggressive racing style has also drawn criticism from other NASCAR drivers.

Carson Hocevar Still Needs NASCAR Results

Dickerson said Spire Motorsports’ focus remains on racing results. He acknowledged the incidents involving Hocevar but stressed that the driver also needs trophies and a lasting NASCAR legacy.

“Obviously the on-track stuff. We can talk about the incidents. We can also talk about where it’s like, you know, we have to get those results,” he said. “You don’t want to just be like, ‘Hey, I’m a one-trick pony.’ You want to have trophies, you want to have a legacy.”

Dickerson added, “He would be a lot more popular in the motorhome lot without all the on-track incidents.”

The Spire co-owner also rejected Hocevar’s repeated suggestion that he does not care about what other drivers say.

“Does he care? I think we all care,” Dickerson said. “I don’t like it when he’s just like, ‘Well, I don’t really care what they say.’ It’s like everybody cares.”

Dickerson said Hocevar enjoys doing things his own way, but the tension created by his NASCAR incidents remains something the team discusses.

Spire Motorsports Wants Carson Hocevar to Remove the “But”

Dickerson said Hocevar receives strong support from NASCAR fans, which gives him confidence even when other drivers criticize him.

“Obviously the fans mean a lot to him. He feels that love so much from the fans that he doesn’t need to necessarily get it from the guy that’s starting inside of him,” Dickerson said.

Still, Dickerson said NASCAR drivers speak to Hocevar and may respect his ability more than they show publicly.

“My thing has always just been we have to get rid of that ‘but.’ It’s always just like, ‘Man, I really respect his speed, but.’ And that ‘but’ is what it’s like we need to fix.”

Dickerson also said Spire Motorsports is not focused on turning Hocevar into a merchandise seller. The organization wants racing success first.

“You don’t make it to this stage and just try to turn it into a total T-shirt selling machine. We’re trying to get results and the rest spin off of that.”

He said Spire has always operated differently and will continue to do so.

The message from Dickerson is clear. Spire Motorsports does not want Carson Hocevar to lose his NASCAR personality. The team wants his on-track results to become strong enough that the respect he receives no longer comes with a qualification.