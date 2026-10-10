NASCAR’s Charlotte Weekend Takes Another Hit as Rain Forces Changes

Persistent rain forced NASCAR to cancel practice and qualifying for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The decision leaves drivers without a chance to qualify for the Blue Cross NC 300, with NASCAR’s rule book setting the starting lineup.

Officials moved Saturday’s sessions two hours earlier to avoid the worst weather, but the change didn’t prevent the cancellation.

NASCAR confirmed that Cup Series practice and qualifying remained on schedule as of Saturday morning. The Blue Cross NC 300 was still scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on The CW, although continued rain threatened further changes.

The weather disruption also raised questions about how NASCAR would manage the rest of its Chase weekend at Charlotte.

NASCAR Canceled Practice and Qualifying for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

NASCAR Communications confirmed the cancellation in an update posted on X.

“Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has been canceled. The starting lineup will be set per the rule book. There is currently no change to NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.”

The decision followed Friday’s announcement that NASCAR would move practice and qualifying two hours earlier for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series because of the threat of heavy rain.

Under the revised schedule, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice was set for 8:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying was scheduled for 9:35 a.m. ET. Both sessions were set to air on ESPN Unlimited.

NASCAR moved Cup Series practice to 11 a.m. ET, with Busch Light Pole Qualifying set for 12:05 p.m. ET on truTV. Fans can also follow the sessions through PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

However, the rain forced NASCAR to abandon the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series sessions altogether.

The Blue Cross NC 300 remained scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on The CW, with further changes possible if the weather continued to affect track activity.

NASCAR Sets Charlotte Starting Lineup Under Rule Book

NASCAR will determine the Blue Cross NC 300 starting lineup through its performance-based formula after rain disrupted the scheduled practice and qualifying sessions.

The calculation gives 70% weight to each car’s finish in the previous race and 30% to its position in the owner standings. When qualifying cannot take place, NASCAR determines the starting lineup using this formula instead of on-track results from a qualifying session.

During the Chase, playoff-eligible drivers normally receive a different qualifying order. However, that arrangement does not apply when NASCAR uses the performance metric to set the entire starting lineup after a cancellation.

Rain has disrupted several NASCAR Chase events this season, including races at Darlington, Bristol and Kansas. Officials have repeatedly relied on the metric after weather forced them to cancel qualifying sessions.

NASCAR has also indicated it is reviewing the system for possible changes in future seasons.

NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte Schedule Remains Unchanged

Despite the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series cancellation, NASCAR said Cup Series practice and qualifying remained on schedule as of Saturday morning.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting the fall event on its traditional 1.5-mile oval for the first time in eight years after using the Roval configuration for the previous fall races.

Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 was scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, followed by a celebration of life for Kyle Busch.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns Sunday for the Bank of America 400, which begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. The speedway has lights in case weather delays push the race back.

Rain linked to Hurricane Isaias, the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, threatened activities throughout the weekend. The storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States after making landfall near Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As teams and fans await further updates, NASCAR’s immediate priority is to complete the scheduled races while managing weather delays. Cup Series practice and qualifying remained planned for their revised times, but officials could make additional changes if conditions worsen.