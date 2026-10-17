Is NASCAR Phoenix Practice, Qualifying Delayed Today? What’s the Weather Like?

Light drizzle briefly halted NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, and cars returned to the track within minutes, according to a report by Frontstretch. The practice session then had to be cut short due to rain, though by only a few minutes.

O’Reilly Series qualifying was then put on hold as track dryers came out and drivers waited for the track in Phoenix to be ready. Esimates put the start of qualifying at about 12:15 p.m. MST. That’s 3:15 p.m. ET and 12:15 PT as well.

Gusty east winds remain the steadier factor for both series, while a rain hangs over O’Reilly qualifying and the Cup Series sessions that follow.

Phoenix sits under mostly cloudy skies with a high near 81 degrees. East winds hold around 10 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The airport reading at 11:05 a.m. MST showed 73 degrees, 16% humidity and a 21 mph east wind.

Saturday’s slate starts with O’Reilly practice at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local), followed by O’Reilly qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. local). Cup practice runs at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. local), with Cup qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET (2:35 p.m. local). The O’Reilly race closes the day at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. local).

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES — FINAL PRACTICE Timberland PRO 200 • Phoenix Raceway • Saturday, October 17, 2026 Pos Car Driver Team Time Speed # Laps Δ Fastest 1 19 Brent Crews # (C) YoungLife Toyota 27.969 128.714 41 — 2 54 Taylor Gray (C) Homes For Our Troops Toyota 28.039 128.393 48 -0.070 3 18 William Sawalich SoundGear Toyota 28.095 128.137 44 -0.126 4 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) FUNKAWAY Chevrolet 28.104 128.096 45 -0.135 5 96 Anthony Alfredo VaVia Chevrolet 28.150 127.886 29 -0.181 6 27 Jeb Burton AO Smith Chevrolet 28.308 127.173 39 -0.339 7 31 Blaine Perkins WERNER Chevrolet 28.339 127.033 47 -0.370 8 1 Carson Kvapil (C) Champion Irrigation Products Chevrolet 28.358 126.948 46 -0.389 9 92 Josh Williams Lucky Dog Mobile Groomer Chevrolet 28.383 126.836 35 -0.414 10 44 Brennan Poole Frontline Fire Protection Ford 28.390 126.805 43 -0.421 11 87 Nick Sanchez (i) Peterson Racing Group Chevrolet 28.395 126.783 39 -0.426 12 2 Jesse Love (C) Whelen Chevrolet 28.406 126.734 20 -0.437 13 7 Justin Allgaier (C) Registix Chevrolet 28.421 126.667 25 -0.452 14 20 Brandon Jones (C) Menards/Monster Energy Toyota 28.446 126.556 33 -0.477 15 48 Patrick Staropoli # Syfovre Chevrolet 28.513 126.258 40 -0.544 16 24 Harrison Burton Klutch Kares Toyota 28.527 126.196 21 -0.558 17 00 Sheldon Creed (C) Ollie’s Chevrolet 28.530 126.183 34 -0.561 18 28 Kyle Sieg LIGHTING SouthWest Chevrolet 28.536 126.156 42 -0.567 19 88 Rajah Caruth (C) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 28.590 125.918 45 -0.621 20 53 Will Rodgers Driving Good Health Chevrolet 28.630 125.742 44 -0.661 21 41 Sam Mayer (C) Starkey Chevrolet 28.640 125.698 22 -0.671 22 51 Jeremy Clements AllSouthElectric/AllianceDriveaway Chevrolet 28.650 125.654 34 -0.681 23 26 Dean Thompson MCM Transportation Toyota 28.658 125.619 45 -0.689 24 39 Ryan Sieg SciAps Chevrolet 28.681 125.519 30 -0.712 25 8 Sammy Smith (C) Pilot Chevrolet 28.718 125.357 37 -0.749 26 17 Corey Day (C) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 28.744 125.244 37 -0.775 27 43 Connor Mosack (i) Lindamood Demolition Chevrolet 28.753 125.204 34 -0.784 28 9 Jake Finch Chevy Cares Chevrolet 28.778 125.096 41 -0.809 29 21 Austin Hill (C) Titan Chevrolet 28.803 124.987 37 -0.834 30 0 Garrett Smithley Dozer Winch Parts Chevrolet 28.912 124.516 27 -0.943 31 45 Lavar Scott # Bender Extender Chevrolet 29.052 123.916 38 -1.083 32 91 Leland Honeyman Jr. (i) DPR Construction Chevrolet 29.070 123.839 35 -1.101 33 55 Joey Gase Ford 29.084 123.779 13 -1.115 34 32 Andrew Patterson Winsupply Chevrolet 29.231 123.157 37 -1.262 35 42 Brad Perez Santiam Rentals Chevrolet 29.302 122.859 26 -1.333 36 07 Josh Bilicki SnowEX Chevrolet 29.320 122.783 38 -1.351 37 02 Ryan Ellis Tablo TV Chevrolet 29.324 122.766 31 -1.355 38 47 Dawson Cram Hoods Home Center Chevrolet 29.846 120.619 8 -1.877 (C) = Championship eligible • # = Rookie • (i) = Ineligible for points. Source: NASCAR Statistics, 10/17/2026 @ 2:56 PM ET.

How Wind and Drizzle Are Affecting NASCAR Drivers

The delay at the start of O’Reilly practice cost teams a few minutes of a short session. Light sprinkles also leave the surface slick, so drivers worked through early laps with added caution while the moisture burned off.

Tire supply raises the stakes on every lap. O’Reilly teams get five total sets of tires, with one for practice and one for qualifying that transfers to the race, according to NASCAR.com. Cup teams get two sets for practice and one for qualifying.

Wind shapes handling more than moisture does. Easterly gusts change the aerodynamic balance of a car in the corners, making it looser or tighter depending on direction and traffic, and they can push dust and debris onto the racing surface. Friday’s forecast called for a high near 90 and winds of 20 to 30 mph. Saturday is cooler, with winds easing somewhat later in the day.

No driver or crew chief handling reports from the O’Reilly session had surfaced as of 11:30 a.m. MST. Teams will adjust as the track dries and the afternoon winds settle.

Phoenix Weather Forecast for NASCAR Cup Qualifying

Rain odds continued to fall through the O’Reilly practice session Saturday morning, but the outlook remained largely favorable for the rest of the day. Temperatures were holding in the 70s, with a 15% to 20% chance of rain and a chance of a quick shower during the O’Reilly sessions, according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

Dry air should let every session finish. Meteorologist Brandon Lawson reached that conclusion while noting that wind lingers and a small shower cannot be ruled out, according to Lawson’s own forecast.

Forecasts earlier in the week sounded far more alarming. A Thursday outlook called for a 55% chance of precipitation Saturday, with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m. local, according to MotorBiscuit reporter Maggie MacKenzie. The updated forecast lists no precipitation chance until the overnight hours.

Showers return after 4 a.m. Sunday at 50%, and Sunday carries a 30% chance mainly before 11 a.m. The Cup race starts at noon local, after that window. No schedule changes have been announced.

Lightning would force a longer stoppage than drizzle. Any rain heavy enough to soak the surface would require track drying before cars could return.