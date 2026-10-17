Is NASCAR Phoenix Practice, Qualifying Delayed Today? What’s the Weather Like?

Light drizzle briefly halted NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, and cars returned to the track within minutes, according to a report by Frontstretch. The practice session then had to be cut short due to rain, though by only a few minutes.
O’Reilly Series qualifying was then put on hold as track dryers came out and drivers waited for the track in Phoenix to be ready. Esimates put the start of qualifying at about 12:15 p.m. MST. That’s 3:15 p.m. ET and 12:15 PT as well.
Gusty east winds remain the steadier factor for both series, while a rain hangs over O’Reilly qualifying and the Cup Series sessions that follow.
Phoenix sits under mostly cloudy skies with a high near 81 degrees. East winds hold around 10 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The airport reading at 11:05 a.m. MST showed 73 degrees, 16% humidity and a 21 mph east wind.
Saturday’s slate starts with O’Reilly practice at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local), followed by O’Reilly qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. local). Cup practice runs at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. local), with Cup qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET (2:35 p.m. local). The O’Reilly race closes the day at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. local).
|NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES — FINAL PRACTICE
|Timberland PRO 200 • Phoenix Raceway • Saturday, October 17, 2026
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|# Laps
|Δ Fastest
|1
|19
|Brent Crews # (C)
|YoungLife Toyota
|27.969
|128.714
|41
|—
|2
|54
|Taylor Gray (C)
|Homes For Our Troops Toyota
|28.039
|128.393
|48
|-0.070
|3
|18
|William Sawalich
|SoundGear Toyota
|28.095
|128.137
|44
|-0.126
|4
|99
|Parker Retzlaff (C)
|FUNKAWAY Chevrolet
|28.104
|128.096
|45
|-0.135
|5
|96
|Anthony Alfredo
|VaVia Chevrolet
|28.150
|127.886
|29
|-0.181
|6
|27
|Jeb Burton
|AO Smith Chevrolet
|28.308
|127.173
|39
|-0.339
|7
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|WERNER Chevrolet
|28.339
|127.033
|47
|-0.370
|8
|1
|Carson Kvapil (C)
|Champion Irrigation Products Chevrolet
|28.358
|126.948
|46
|-0.389
|9
|92
|Josh Williams
|Lucky Dog Mobile Groomer Chevrolet
|28.383
|126.836
|35
|-0.414
|10
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Frontline Fire Protection Ford
|28.390
|126.805
|43
|-0.421
|11
|87
|Nick Sanchez (i)
|Peterson Racing Group Chevrolet
|28.395
|126.783
|39
|-0.426
|12
|2
|Jesse Love (C)
|Whelen Chevrolet
|28.406
|126.734
|20
|-0.437
|13
|7
|Justin Allgaier (C)
|Registix Chevrolet
|28.421
|126.667
|25
|-0.452
|14
|20
|Brandon Jones (C)
|Menards/Monster Energy Toyota
|28.446
|126.556
|33
|-0.477
|15
|48
|Patrick Staropoli #
|Syfovre Chevrolet
|28.513
|126.258
|40
|-0.544
|16
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Klutch Kares Toyota
|28.527
|126.196
|21
|-0.558
|17
|00
|Sheldon Creed (C)
|Ollie’s Chevrolet
|28.530
|126.183
|34
|-0.561
|18
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|LIGHTING SouthWest Chevrolet
|28.536
|126.156
|42
|-0.567
|19
|88
|Rajah Caruth (C)
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|28.590
|125.918
|45
|-0.621
|20
|53
|Will Rodgers
|Driving Good Health Chevrolet
|28.630
|125.742
|44
|-0.661
|21
|41
|Sam Mayer (C)
|Starkey Chevrolet
|28.640
|125.698
|22
|-0.671
|22
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|AllSouthElectric/AllianceDriveaway Chevrolet
|28.650
|125.654
|34
|-0.681
|23
|26
|Dean Thompson
|MCM Transportation Toyota
|28.658
|125.619
|45
|-0.689
|24
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|SciAps Chevrolet
|28.681
|125.519
|30
|-0.712
|25
|8
|Sammy Smith (C)
|Pilot Chevrolet
|28.718
|125.357
|37
|-0.749
|26
|17
|Corey Day (C)
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|28.744
|125.244
|37
|-0.775
|27
|43
|Connor Mosack (i)
|Lindamood Demolition Chevrolet
|28.753
|125.204
|34
|-0.784
|28
|9
|Jake Finch
|Chevy Cares Chevrolet
|28.778
|125.096
|41
|-0.809
|29
|21
|Austin Hill (C)
|Titan Chevrolet
|28.803
|124.987
|37
|-0.834
|30
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|Dozer Winch Parts Chevrolet
|28.912
|124.516
|27
|-0.943
|31
|45
|Lavar Scott #
|Bender Extender Chevrolet
|29.052
|123.916
|38
|-1.083
|32
|91
|Leland Honeyman Jr. (i)
|DPR Construction Chevrolet
|29.070
|123.839
|35
|-1.101
|33
|55
|Joey Gase
|Ford
|29.084
|123.779
|13
|-1.115
|34
|32
|Andrew Patterson
|Winsupply Chevrolet
|29.231
|123.157
|37
|-1.262
|35
|42
|Brad Perez
|Santiam Rentals Chevrolet
|29.302
|122.859
|26
|-1.333
|36
|07
|Josh Bilicki
|SnowEX Chevrolet
|29.320
|122.783
|38
|-1.351
|37
|02
|Ryan Ellis
|Tablo TV Chevrolet
|29.324
|122.766
|31
|-1.355
|38
|47
|Dawson Cram
|Hoods Home Center Chevrolet
|29.846
|120.619
|8
|-1.877
|(C) = Championship eligible • # = Rookie • (i) = Ineligible for points. Source: NASCAR Statistics, 10/17/2026 @ 2:56 PM ET.
How Wind and Drizzle Are Affecting NASCAR Drivers
The delay at the start of O’Reilly practice cost teams a few minutes of a short session. Light sprinkles also leave the surface slick, so drivers worked through early laps with added caution while the moisture burned off.
Tire supply raises the stakes on every lap. O’Reilly teams get five total sets of tires, with one for practice and one for qualifying that transfers to the race, according to NASCAR.com. Cup teams get two sets for practice and one for qualifying.
Wind shapes handling more than moisture does. Easterly gusts change the aerodynamic balance of a car in the corners, making it looser or tighter depending on direction and traffic, and they can push dust and debris onto the racing surface. Friday’s forecast called for a high near 90 and winds of 20 to 30 mph. Saturday is cooler, with winds easing somewhat later in the day.
No driver or crew chief handling reports from the O’Reilly session had surfaced as of 11:30 a.m. MST. Teams will adjust as the track dries and the afternoon winds settle.
Phoenix Weather Forecast for NASCAR Cup Qualifying
Rain odds continued to fall through the O’Reilly practice session Saturday morning, but the outlook remained largely favorable for the rest of the day. Temperatures were holding in the 70s, with a 15% to 20% chance of rain and a chance of a quick shower during the O’Reilly sessions, according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.
Dry air should let every session finish. Meteorologist Brandon Lawson reached that conclusion while noting that wind lingers and a small shower cannot be ruled out, according to Lawson’s own forecast.
Forecasts earlier in the week sounded far more alarming. A Thursday outlook called for a 55% chance of precipitation Saturday, with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m. local, according to MotorBiscuit reporter Maggie MacKenzie. The updated forecast lists no precipitation chance until the overnight hours.
Showers return after 4 a.m. Sunday at 50%, and Sunday carries a 30% chance mainly before 11 a.m. The Cup race starts at noon local, after that window. No schedule changes have been announced.
Lightning would force a longer stoppage than drizzle. Any rain heavy enough to soak the surface would require track drying before cars could return.
Is NASCAR Phoenix Practice, Qualifying Delayed Today? What’s the Weather Like?