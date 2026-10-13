Carson Hocevar Gets Surprise NASCAR News After ‘They Don’t Tell Me Anything’ Remark

Carson Hocevar might have been the last person to know what Spire Motorsports had planned for his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Just days after the NASCAR Cup Series driver admitted he had no idea whether one of his most popular paint schemes would return this season, Spire delivered an answer that caught plenty of fans by surprise.

Hocevar’s Chili’s-sponsored Chevrolet is officially returning for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Oct. 18.

Spire confirmed the news in a social media post, sharing a short video of the familiar black No. 77 Chevrolet outside a Chili’s restaurant.

“The ‘Dente is heading to the desert,” the team wrote, tagging Hocevar and Chili’s.

The announcement ends several days of speculation surrounding a car that wasn’t supposed to race again in 2026.

Carson Hocevar’s Comments Make Spire Motorsports Announcement Even Better

The mystery started when footage from inside Spire Motorsports’ shop surfaced online, showing Hocevar’s black Chili’s Chevrolet among several other race cars.

There was just one problem: Chili’s final scheduled primary sponsorship appearance of the season had already taken place at Nashville Superspeedway.

Naturally, the unexpected sighting got people talking.

During the Charlotte race weekend, Hocevar was asked whether his popular Chili’s paint scheme, nicknamed “The Intimidente,” could make another appearance.

His answer suggested he was just as much in the dark as everyone else.

“I don’t know,” Hocevar said. “It’d be cool if it was.”

Then came the line that made the situation even more entertaining.

“They don’t tell me anything anymore.”

Whether Hocevar genuinely didn’t know about the plans or was simply keeping the surprise under wraps, Spire’s announcement has now settled the question.

The Chili’s car is headed to Phoenix.

Chili’s Partnership Has Become a Big Part of Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Career

For Hocevar, the Chili’s relationship goes well beyond another sponsor logo on his race car.

The partnership has roots in an unlikely encounter at Talladega Superspeedway during his rookie NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Hocevar was tossing a football around with friends when it landed near a campsite occupied by Chili’s representatives.

What began as a casual conversation eventually developed into a sponsorship relationship that has followed him into the Cup Series.

Earlier this year, Hocevar reflected on the personal connections behind the partnership.

“Yeah, I mean there’s just a lot of friendships and relationships more than anything,” he said. “You know, when I say Chili’s, I’m saying all the people I met there more than anything, rather than just the brand.”

The black Chili’s Chevrolet also holds a special place in his racing career. Hocevar drove the No. 77 to his first Cup Series victory at Talladega earlier this season, giving Spire Motorsports a milestone win.

Its black paint, bright red numbers and unmistakable Chili’s branding have since made it one of the more recognizable cars in the garage.

Now, with the Cup Series heading to Phoenix, Hocevar will have another opportunity to race the scheme that accompanied his breakthrough victory.

And after the unexpected shop sighting, his amusing response at Charlotte and Spire’s eventual reveal, the return has already generated plenty of attention before the car even reaches the track.